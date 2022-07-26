As set photos already indicated, the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 teaser shown during San Diego Comic-Con confirmed that the group will be wearing their classic comic book uniforms in the film.

Confirmation came through the teaser description, which shows Drax uniformed as established by Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning in the comics.

Reproduction / Marvel Comics

In mid-May, photos of Peter Quill / star lord (Chris Pratt), wearing one of the classic Guardians of the Galaxywhich led to suspicions that the group would finally appear with a true-to-the-comic look in the MCU.

With James Gunn in the direction, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5, 2023.

‎In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 gives marvel studios, our beloved group of misfits is looking a little different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe, along with protecting one of his own. A quest that, if not successfully completed, could very possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

In addition to the third film, a Christmas Special by the group is in development, and the director has already declared that this is the best work of his career.