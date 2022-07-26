Guilherme de Padua criticizes the documentary about the murder of Daniella Perez and says he will defend himself

Last week, it arrived in the catalog of HBO Max the documentary ‘Brutal Pact: The Murder of Daniella Perez‘, which explores the crime committed by the former actor William of Padua against the actress in 1992.

At the time, the daughter of the author and producer Gloria Perez was only 22 years old, and the crime shocked the country, which led to the conviction of William to 19 years for aggravated homicide.

directed by Tatiana Issa and Guto Barrawho also wrote the script, the production reconstructs in five episodes the details about the case that impacted Brazil.

On the other hand, padua used his YouTube channel to try to give a voice to himself, as he claims that the production of partial and that he was not sought to give his testimony.

Early on, he tries to justify himself, saying:

“The news came that I would have blocked my social media for knowing about this series. That’s not true, because in May 2020, when I left, I still didn’t know about this show. Did anyone out there have any news? I found out about six months ago, by surprise, I was not contacted.”

He continues, saying that he will use social media to defend himself.

“At that time, we were at the height of the pandemic. And, it seems that the debate was off limits. The animosity was high, and my life involves several communication difficulties. That’s why this pastor told me this. Social media is very useful to me, and the press has never given me a voice, because one side always pursues me and quite rightly, I understand. If I were in their shoes, I would do that too. But since I am me, I must defend myself. And social media is useful for that.”

#Brutal Pact it’s not the prosecution’s version, as Guilherme de Pádua says, it’s the judgment’s final version. He was convicted based on the evidence, so there is no more part. There is the truth of the case and that, now, he tries to deny. — Daniel Caesar (@demlocesar) July 25, 2022

Throughout the video, he states that he will present his version of events and present new evidence about the crime with the help of his ex-wife and accomplice, Paula Nogueira Thomaz.

“I can devastatingly break some of the theses that are being presented. HBO, so famous, so professional, made such a blunder, left this gap so that a competitor can present the evidence, the evidence that is being withheld from you who are watching this show.”

Currently 52 years old, after serving only seven years of his sentence, padua is pastor of the Lagoinha Baptist Church in his hometown of Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, and says he has been thinking less and less about crime.

Saying he is sad and oppressed, he recognizes that Glory and the whole family of Daniella are the ones who suffer the most from the loss

“I will not play the victim, but [a situação] it is not pleasant. I’ve spent nights trying to fix it, but there’s no way to fix the past.” reports.

Still, he says he doesn’t accept how the story was told in the documentary.

“You are going to watch a totally partial series, what does that mean? An investigative work, an investigative journalism, it intends to bring to light all the evidence, the evidence and present the hypotheses, which fit, with the dynamics of what was discovered, with the evidence, with the expertise. “, he explained. HBO was able to do a very thorough thing and give us viewers the right to do our own analysis, but they missed that opportunity.”

Finally, he says he can “bring some stuff” on the case, but doesn’t say exactly what or how he’s going to do it.

“You can wait for me to bring you some things. It’s not to say ‘believe my version’, but for yourself to think, right? Which they are not doing, like that brown press, that press that is biased that wants to pull the sardines to one side, this series is totally based solely on the prosecution’s version.”

In 1992, the actress and dancer Daniella Perez foi murdered by William of Padua and your wife, Paula Thomaz, in a cruelly premeditated crime. The premature death of the 22-year-old shook the country. the murder of Danielladaughter of the Brazilian author and producer, winner of the International Emmy, Gloria Perezgained notoriety and occupied the front pages of national newspapers for years.

After three decades, Gloria Perez revisits the search for the truth behind this story that changed his life forever. The author shares her experience as the production presents, in unpublished records, the details of the investigations and the trial of this case of doubly qualified homicide.

As the victim’s mother, she tracked down witnesses, identified evidence and helped expose errors by Brazilian authorities. Her performance was fundamental for the resolution of the case, in addition to having left a legacy by getting the change of Brazilian legislation, starting to include qualified homicide within the heinous crimes.

For the director and screenwriter Guto Barrathe production of true crime corroborates the elucidation of this tragedy that marked Brazil. “Through a thorough research work, we bring to light the barbarity of the crime, with information that was not revealed at the time of the murder.” Second Tatiana Issawho directed and worked together with Guto, “The Daniella Perez case inspires many feelings and its documentary portrayal reveals not only Daniella as an artist, daughter and wife, but also the deficiency of the Brazilian legal system.”

