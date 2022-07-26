Guilherme de Padua says the series is totally partial

Guilherme de Padua, 52, killer of Daniella Perez, said he watched the documentary series “Brutal Pact: – The Assassination of Daniella Perez” (HBO Max) and that the production is “totally partial”.

In a video published on Instagram, Guilherme de Pádua says that he has been out of social networks for 2 years and that he “seeks to lead a discreet life” to “set a good example”.

“I’ve tried in these 10 or 15 years to remember as little as possible about this whole situation. Imagine you always remembering something from your past that you’re ashamed of, that makes you have a series of bad thoughts, remorse, guilt. That’s not a good exercise, right?”, asks the former actor, who said that initially he didn’t want to watch the production.

“I was reluctant, because it’s really bad for you to find yourself in a situation where you’re the executioner, where you’re the criminal, where you’re the worst person in the world. Anyway, I’m not going to play the victim, but it’s obvious that It’s not pleasant,” he says.

“I also don’t know if it’s productive to always be in this catharsis, in this memory, in this brooding over bad things. I don’t know, maybe it’s even productive psychologically speaking, but it hurts, it hurts. Nothing compared to what I saw in the series, right? The pain of so many people, the family’s pain… It’s terrible. If I could go back to the past… Anyone, it’s not just me. You must have something that if you could go back to the past, you would do different”, continues the ex-actor.

Guilherme de Pádua says he has spent “nights and nights” trying to think of a way to fix what he did, but that is not possible.

He says he had to watch the series because, unlike other ex-convicts, he can’t start life over in anonymity.

“Now, with the series, it’s known that there’s what comes next for me. And I had to watch it to see how it will be lit, hatred, revolt will be stimulated… There are even laws to protect the individual , the egress who served his sentence. There are laws to protect him from persecution, but I haven’t been able to do that and now much less”.

Guilherme says that the series is “totally partial”.

“An investigative journalism intends to bring to light all the evidence, the evidence, and present the hypotheses that fit with the dynamics of what was discovered, with the schedules, evidence, expertise. And HBO, even because it is a great production, it seems that it even involves Warner (…) it was able to do something very complete, as the Discovery Investigation usually does. And give us, who are viewers of the series, the right to do our own analysis. And HBO missed that opportunity “, he says.

The pastor says that, “from what he remembers in his head”, he is able to “devastatingly break some theses that are being presented”.

He also says that he can bring some of this data to show the “other side”. “And it’s not to say ‘believe my version’. It’s for you to think: ‘does this make sense? What about this proof?’, which they’re not doing, like that brown, biased press that wants to pull sardines for a On the other hand, this series is entirely based on the prosecution’s version alone”, he repeats.

Guilherme de Pádua also states that, recently, two ex-convicts who are part of the program he carries out at the church, said they were approached by people who offered money so that they spoke ill of the current pastor.

“I deal with people who come from the street, from addiction, drug addicts. Imagine what it’s like to offer money to a person like that, totally vulnerable to her needs. the former actor.

“It could be that, in addition to telling a totally partial story of the crime, they still come to try to corrupt my current life story. I think that’s not very honest, and I think you don’t like to be lied to, isn’t it? ? Then you can wait. If I bring something new, I’ll give you the opportunity to draw conclusions”, concludes Guilherme de Pádua.

splash contacted HBO Max advice and is waiting. The text will be updated as soon as there is a return.

Why were the defendants not heard?

In an interview with Splash, series directors Tatiana Issa and Guto Barra explained that the project did not want to give space to listen to the two who were convicted of the crime five years after the actress’ death, and are currently free.

“Over the years, they had a lot of space in the press. They offered different versions that were changing. There were even situations where they promised to ‘tell what was never told’, but nothing happened. We are a documentary, it’s different from journalism”, said Guto Barra.

Tatiana Issa said that it is a “family (Perez) that cannot have peace” and giving space to the two convicted of the crime would be to allow “liar versions to be perpetuated”.

In addition to the documentary filmmakers’ decision, not listening to the killers was a request from Daniella’s mother, author Gloria Perez. What is present in the series is the reproduction of what the killers’ defense said throughout the process and at the trial.

“I really didn’t want them to interview the killers now, but that didn’t come in their proposal either. Both Tatiana and Guto, when they made this proposal, they already did not include the killers’ testimonies. And why? ( …) Everything they said during the process is there in the series. That’s what matters. Their defense is there. These days, if you want to know how they’re doing, just open social media. They’re there. showing their impunity. Now you don’t have to waste time giving a microphone. It would be giving a stage to a psychopath”, said Gloria in an interview with splash.

judgment and freedom

Guilherme and Paula’s trial took place five years after the crime. He was convicted of aggravated murder for clumsy motive, with impossibility of defending the victim. The former actor was sentenced to 19 years in prison. However, he remained in jail for only seven.

According to the newspaper Correio Braziliense in November 2021, he became pastor of an evangelical church in Belo Horizonte (MG). The former actor maintains a private profile with more than 40,000 followers on Instagram.

Guilherme de Padua’s accomplice was sentenced to 18 years and six months in prison. After six years in prison, Paula Thomas started serving his sentence in a semi-open regime and graduated in law, according to columnist Paulo Sampaio, from UOL TAB. Today, she responds as Paula Nogueira Peixoto, without the Thomassurname of Padua that he had by reason of marriage.

In January of this year, the Justice of Rio de Janeiro determined that Paula Thomas and Guilherme de Pádua to pay an indemnity of R$ 480 thousand to the author Gloria Perez, Daniella’s mother.