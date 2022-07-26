Habits to have a healthy old age and increase life expectancy

If you want to have one healthy old age and reach the best age also with your best shape, you need to start developing some simple activities right now. They involve some habits that can be challenging at first, but get easier every day. Check out what needs to be done today.

See too: Ranking elects best Brazilian cities to live in after retirement

Habits for a healthy and longer old age

If you want to live longer and better, start today to practice these things:

1 – Physical activity

The first piece of advice is perhaps the most obvious of all. You need to practice physical exercise to have a healthy old age, with less pain and little physical limitation. This will make you live much better than before and not depend on any apparatus for locomotion. In addition, exercise increases life expectancy.

2 – Go to the dentist

Oral health deserves attention from an early age, as it can prevent tooth loss, bone wear and various problems that will affect your well-being in the future.

3 – Massage

It has been proven that people who have massages tend to feel better, live longer and have a more pleasant old age. Reducing stress is key to spending time in top shape.

Bonus: Know the diet to increase life expectancy

Foreign researchers analyzed data collected in several studies on life expectancy. One of the databases analyzed was that of the Global Burden of Desase, which has a summary of the public health of many people around the world.

In this way, analyzing eating habits and medical prognosis, it was possible to relate longevity and healthy old age with food. The research even managed to propose what would be the best diet to increase a person’s life expectancy.

The ideal diet to increase life expectancy is not one that resembles traditional Western foods. That is, it does not have an excess of red meats, processed foods, dairy products, sweets and fats. Instead, the results point to something much simpler.

A person needs to eat more legumes, such as beans, peas and lentils. Whole grains and nuts should also be present on the menu. To increase life expectancy, red and processed meats should be reduced from the diet.

If the diet improves from the age of 20, as an adult, the person will be able to increase life expectancy by up to 10 years. Even for those who are over 80 years old, life on Earth can be increased by up to 6 years.