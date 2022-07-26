champion of Big Brother Brazil 22, reality show gives Rede Globo, Arthur Aguiar had frustrated expectations after the end of the program. That’s because, the artist doesn’t seem to be having much success on the social network, since, according to information from the tool Social Blade, Arthur suffers a significant loss of fans every day on the network: on average there are 4,618 thousand fewer followers per day.

Even, according to the same metrics tool, in the last month more than 138 thousand people would have stopped following the 33-year-old singer, since, upon entering the most guarded house in Brazil, the artist was followed by 8.1 million of people. During your participation in “BBB”the number of people who followed him daily on social networks passed 13 millionand now comes constantly decaying.

In an interview with Jornal The globe, Arthur Aguiar stated that there are people who try to influence your life in some way, even if they have not been able to during the reality show. “These people who could not influence the outcome of the ‘BBB’ continue to try to influence the outcome of my life”shot.

O singer also commented that, despite having many fans, the haters bother because they are present all the time. “There are many more people who like me, but haters make a lot of noise. So they give the false feeling that they are the majority. Because they talk all the time, non-stop, repeating the same hateful messages, inventing fake news”he explained.