HCTR11 explains drop in income and problem with debtor

Properties

The Real Estate Investment Fund EC Hectare (HCTR11), managed by Hectare Capital, explained to the shareholders the reduction in dividends paid in July. This past Friday (22), the manager said that the reduction in the IPCA between April and May weighed on the fund’s real estate receivables certificates (CRIs). The manager also reported on a specific problem with portfolio assets.

At the beginning of the month (7) the fund had announced a dividend yield of 1.24%, with the HCTR11 dividends of R$1.50 per share. In June, shareholders received R$1.77, a higher yield of 1.54%. However, the manager says that the fund has R$ 70.15 million of accumulated accounting profit, which can be used in future distributions.

Thus, Hectare Capital confirms that the result for the month was mainly impacted by the monetary correction, with the reduction of the IPCA, which dropped from 1.06% in April to 0.47% in the month of May. This explains the lower results in the month, since the fund has 90% of the CRIs in its portfolio indexed to the main price index.

problem with debtor

Regarding the CRI Carvalho Hosken III, which should begin amortization due to the HCTR11, the securitizing Ourinvest informed that Carvalho Hosken would only pay interest for the month of June. Thus, the manager contacted the securitization company to resolve this problem.

The company wants to sell land in Barra da Tijuca to generate funds, in addition to carrying out swaps with other developers. CRI debtors guarantee that the amortization due in June to be paid at the end of August, in addition to authorizing the possibility of fiduciary alienation on land given in guarantee through the realization of optional extraordinary amortization.

Despite the aforementioned delay, the HCTR11 manager guarantees that “everything is under control”, showing that CRI Carvalho Hosken represents only 0.4% of HCTR11’s net worth. In addition, the asset has guarantees, “with fiduciary sale of land that represents 1.8x (considering the forced sale value) or 2.4x (considering the market sale value) the value of the debt in real guarantee”, highlights the manager.

In June, the fund acquired R$57.87 million and sold R$36.94 million in CRIs. Of the total allocated, 100% were position increases in assets already in the portfolio. The acquisitions are divided into 38% Subordinated and 62% Senior, all indexed to the IPCA.

O FII Hectare CE is a real estate fund whose objective is to provide shareholders with the appreciation and profitability of their shares in the long term, through investments in real estate assets, earning income and capital gains arising from them.