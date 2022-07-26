“He will…” Director of Dynamo Moscow surprises and ‘announces’ where Guillermo Varela is one step away from playing

Flamengo’s board has been moving around in the market in search of reinforcements and has already brought important names to the team, such as Vidal and Cebolinha

Under the command of the technician Dorival Junior Flamengo managed to sketch a reaction in the Brazilian championship, where it reached sixth place. In the last five matches played there were four wins and only one victory. That is, in 15 points played, the Rubro-Negra team won 12 points. With the board looking for reinforcements in the market, the tendency is for the team to fight at the top of the table.

According to information from the portal ‘Premier Center Russian‘, ‘twitter‘ market specialist, Valera made demands on Dynamo that they can help the Dearest in trading. “Agent Oscar Bentancourt, representing the interests of Dinamo full-back Guillermo Varela, demanded a more than double salary increase for the player, as well as a huge bonus.”

The portal also clarified that the player had already made it clear that would remain on the team only if the difference of values ​​offered were small. “Previously, Oscar Bentancourt stated that he expected a better offer from Dynamo if the club wanted to keep him. At the same time, he announced negotiations with Flamengo and admitted that the Uruguayan would stay at Dinamo if the money difference was small, but that did not happen.”

That said, Varela gets closer to wearing the shirt red-black in season. “In turn, the general director of the Moscow club, Pavel Pivovarov, stated that the parties did not come close to an agreement on the financial terms of Varela’s contract. With that, the player is very close to becoming a Flamengo player”.