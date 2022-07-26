‘Hot grannies’ give dance to a lot of young people out there, while enjoying grandchildren and taking care of their mind and health

Have you ever heard the saying that 60 is the new 40? And the 70 the new 50? But, in addition to appearance, it is in practice that the elderly are showing that age is often on their minds: they enjoy parties, take care of their health and, best of all, they are always around to teach their grandchildren about the pleasures and displeasures that come with them. it is to go through the experience of living on this earth. On this grandparent’s day, July 26, we’re going to meet some that don’t go unnoticed in Campo Grande.

When she became a grandmother, administrative secretary Selma Batista de Carvalho, 56, was only 40 years old. Currently, she already has three granddaughters: Maria Eduarda, 16, Isabelle, 13, and Dominique, 10. Since then, she describes living with her granddaughters as a “gift from God” and says that, at no time, she left to do everything he likes and also to frequent the places he likes.

Selminha with her granddaughters, when they were still small. Photo: Personal Archive

“When the grandson arrives, we get a little silly, in love with that little thing. And when he calls us grandma, it’s that affection, that care, I can’t even explain it. In my case, I don’t have that routine of being together during the week, it’s more on the weekends. On a daily basis, I am at work and do my water aerobics”, she argued.

On her cell phone, however, Selminha, as she is known, maintains direct contact with her children and granddaughters. “We talk about everything, joke around. People think grandma is all old and it’s not like that. Age is in the mind. I can say that we became more experienced and kinder, but I keep doing everything. I go from bars with my friends to the baylon”, she argued.

Marombeira yes! And ‘drooling grandma’ too!

Lila has 3 grandchildren. Photo: Social Networks/Reproduction

Just go by the gym’s reception, in the Santa Luzia neighborhood, that Lila Bravo Pimenta, 53, starts to draw attention. Shortly after attending the place, some people learned that she was already a grandmother and were amazed, joking that Lila “gives a dance to a lot of young people”. However, she makes a point of saying that, for more than a decade, she has been doing weight training with the aim of just having quality of life.

“I have three grandchildren, aged between 1 and 6. I really enjoy being with them and I share my time well. I don’t miss the gym, at least three times a week. And I also eat well. All this brings results. Some days they played with me, saying: ‘Grandma has a leg’. Or: ‘It’s getting better.’

Widowed for some time, grandma Lila says she has dated for a while, but is now single. “Going out with friends and hanging out,” she sums up.

Athlete grandmother participates in competitions and takes grandchildren to run

Retired takes grandchildren to the race. Photo: Montage/Midiamax Journal

The third and final grandmother interviewed by MediaMORE is the “owl, partner and athlete” grandma. At 74, she reconciles her family life and also frequently visits her boyfriend, who lives in the interior of São Paulo. The relationship has lasted almost 20 years and, as he still works, they are each living in her house.

Photo: Social Networks/Reproduction

Retired bank clerk Elza Kazue Aratani Marinho lives in Campo Grande, where she lives with her children and grandchildren. The youngest is 10 years old and the oldest granddaughter is about to turn 26. “I’m always around. I helped take care of everyone and I only stay away from my grandchildren when I travel. We enjoy each other a lot. It’s a great affection and I’m always following their every step”, she joked.

In this way, also thinking about her own health, Elza emphasizes that she “does everything” at home, in addition to functional training and running from 5 to 7 km, at least 3 times a week.

“Exercise is strenuous and there is also running, but I love it. I can’t stand still and I take my grandchildren with me. Of course, I took a break when I needed to have cataract surgery and take care of my knee,” he said.

Both in Campo Grande and in the interior of São Paulo, Elza says she has many friendships. “I like to enjoy life. I have friends from many places. There are several classes, sometimes I can’t even keep up. But I run, travel, enjoy my grandchildren. Of course I have my limitations, because I’m 74 years old, but I really enjoy life. I’m like that”, he concludes.

Seniors only grow

The third age, that is, from the age of 60, only grows. According to the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), in the year 2043, more than a quarter of the Brazilian population will be over 60 years old. All this because of the better situation experienced by the elderly, which shows how fundamental health is. Who wants to get there and prevent typical diseases of aging, here are some tips:

Healthy eating

Physical exercises

Don’t forget to drink water

Always get a good night’s sleep

Make medical follow-ups

Lila at the gym in Campo Grande. Photo: Social Networks/Reproduction

