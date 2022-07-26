How do I know if I will receive the benefit in August?

More than 2 million people will be able to become part of the Auxílio Brasil program starting next August. The information was released by the Ministry of Citizenship, which has already started making the new selections. In this sense, citizens want to know how it is possible to verify if their name will be among the new beneficiaries.

According to the Ministry of Citizenship, no one needs to leave the house to check basic information about Auxílio Brasil. To find out if you are on the list of new users, just open the official app of the program or even the Caixa Tem app. Both are available to download for free, and are seen as the safest ways to verify.

Those who do not have access to the internet, or prefer to use other means, can use the telephone. By cell phone, it is possible to contact the service centers of the Ministry of Citizenship (121) and Caixa Econômica Federal (111). Just follow the steps and check if your name is among the selected users.

However, it is important to remember that the Ministry of Citizenship has not yet updated the data for the selections from August until now. So even if his name hasn’t been entered yet, that doesn’t mean he can’t get in in the next few days. The tip now is to keep checking daily so you don’t miss any opportunities.

It is important to remember that there is nothing the citizen can do now to have a better chance of entering the program. Don’t believe links that promise faster entry into the social project. If your Cadúnico is up to date and you are within the required income limits, just wait until the Ministry of Citizenship selects your name.

new calendar

Auxílio Brasil is undergoing a transition in its structure. As of next August, the program gains an addition of R$ 200. Thus, users of the benefit can receive a minimum level of R$ 600 until the end of the year.

With the addition of more than 2 million people at once, the Government expects to raise the total number of users to around 20 million Brazilians. The Ministry believes that it will be able to eliminate the waiting list, at least initially.

There are also confirmed changes to the official transfer calendar. As of August, payments begin in the first fortnight of each month. See below for the new official program dates:

August 9: Users with final NIS 1

August 10: Users with final NIS 2

August 11: Users with NIS End 3

August 12: Users with final NIS 4

August 15: Users with final NIS 5

August 16: Users with final NIS 6

August 17: Users with final NIS 7

August 18: Users with final NIS 8

August 19: Users with final NIS 9

August 22: Users with final NIS 0

Benefits PEC

Changes to Auxílio Brasil starting next August will only be possible because of the approval of the so-called PEC of Benefits. The text released the amount of R$24 billion for the Federal Government to boost the program.

Initially, the text states that the changes are valid only until the end of this year. However, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has been saying that he could keep the changes if he is re-elected in this year’s presidential elections.