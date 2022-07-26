How much do R$50,000 earn in the 5 shares that pay the most dividends?

Do you know how much you can earn by investing R$50,000 in the five stocks that currently pay the most dividends?

In today’s column I answer this question, point out the “gotchas” that may be behind some data and explain the risks of these investments.

1. Petrobras: BRL 1,594 per month

Petrobras shares (PETR4) are currently showing a dividend return (or DY) of 38.26%. This means that for every BRL 100 invested in this asset today, you will receive BRL 38.26 over the next 12 months, if the company maintains the current dividend distribution rhythm.

Therefore, for an investment of BRL 50,000, the return would be approximately BRL 38,000 between now and July 2023. On average, it would be BRL 1,594 per month.

But, as always, I emphasize that this return will only exist if the company does not reduce the pace of dividend payments.

And therein lies the “gotcha” if you look only at DY: in recent months, the level of dividend distribution has been exceptionally high, compared to any time in the company’s history.

From 2009 to 2019, Petrobras paid less than R$1 per year in dividends per share. In 2020, it simply paid nothing. In 2021, it distributed BRL 5.65 per share. And now, in 2022, R$ 6.69. Thus, the investor needs to be aware that the company’s history is not of such a high return.

2. Bradespar: BRL 1,405 per month

Investing BRL 50,000 in Bradespar shares (BRAP4), the return in dividends can be BRL 16,860 in the next 12 months, which gives an average of BRL 1,405 per month, if the company maintains the pace of shareholder remuneration .

This is yet another case of an exceptional distribution of dividends, with a low probability of being maintained in the long term. Bradespar belongs to Bradesco and its role is to invest in other companies. However, today Bradespar only has shares in Vale – and nothing else.

The question that comes to mind, then, is: if Bradespar is nothing more than a set of shares in Vale, why, then, did the mining company’s shares not have such a high return in dividends?

The answer is simple: Bradespar reduced its stake in Vale from 5.73% to 3.4%, generating a lot of cash.

3. Braskem: BRL 1,144 per month

Braskem petrochemical shares (BRKM5) have a dividend return of 27.45%. For an investment of BRL 50,000, the return would be BRL 13,725 in the next 12 months, or BRL 1,144 on a monthly basis, if the company maintains the rhythm of earnings distribution.

Braskem’s return was strongly influenced by last year’s results, in which the distribution of dividends to shareholders was a record. Being an exceptional result, the tendency is that it will not be maintained in the long term.

4. CSN Mineração: BRL 1,071 per month

CSN Mineração (CMIN3), a mining company belonging to Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSN), currently has a DY of 25.7%.

For an investment of BRL 50,000, the return in 12 months would be approximately BRL 12,850, that is, an average of BRL 1,071 per month.

Here, we have one more point of alert, which we did not have in the other companies on this list: CSN Mineração is a new company (founded in 2015) and distributed dividends for the first time in 2021.

Therefore, we do not have a significant history to analyze. Another important fact is that the company’s shares plummeted 57% in the last 12 months. The investor who seeks these papers must be prepared for high volatility.

5. Gerdau: BRL 1,053 per month

Gerdau’s shares currently have a DY of 25.26%, which would give a return of R$12,630 in the next 12 months, or R$1,053 on average, if the company maintains the level of remuneration to its customers.

The fifth and final stock on this list is also an example of a company that has had exceptional results in the distribution of recent dividends, so that returns at this level cannot be expected in the long term.

If you were angry that I only put actions here that had an exceptional result and that tend not to be repeated, please read the next item, as it is possible that you have learned something from all this.

What do we learn from this? Except in very special situations, a company cannot deliver a return above 25% a year to shareholders for a long time.

So whenever you see a company with a very high DY, be suspicious. If someone quotes some of these stocks and says they’ll help you get rich by investing in them, be suspicious too.

This is not to say that these companies are necessarily bad. They can be good. They may continue to pay good dividends, but not at this level. If you want a more realistic figure of how much you can earn in dividends, always check the history of earnings paid.

Any questions?

If you have any questions about this text or about investments in general, send your question to my Instagram profile. Your question may be answered in this column soon.