How to consult a list of procedures covered by health plans

Jenni Smith 2 hours ago Health Comments Off on How to consult a list of procedures covered by health plans 1 Views

The decision of the Second Section of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), in June this year, changed the understanding of the list of procedures listed by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS), for the coverage of health plans.

As a result, the list became exhaustive, and plan operators are not required to cover procedures that are not on the list. Before the decision, even with denials of the plans, the patient resorted to Justice, which determined the operator’s obligation to cover the procedure.

To understand better: before the decision, the ANS list was considered exemplary, that is, it is the one that establishes only a few items from a list. In this way, the relationship was left open for other cases to be inserted. On the other hand, the exhaustive one establishes that the list is determined, without the obligation of other procedures to be inserted until it is updated by the ANS.

National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS)
National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS). Credit: ANS Disclosure

From these changes, court decisions began to follow this understanding and many patients were unable to start or continue treatment with health plan coverage.

For plan users, the ANS list is basic and does not include many treatments, such as recently approved drugs, such as some types of oral chemotherapy and radiotherapy, and surgeries with robotics techniques, for example.

END OF LIMITATION ON CONSULTATIONS AND SESSIONS

The measure applies to health plan users with any disease or health condition listed by the World Health Organization (WHO), such as cerebral palsy, Down Syndrome and schizophrenia.

With many changes, plan users are unaware of which procedures are covered by operators or how to access this list. For this, A Gazeta separated a step by step to research if the desired procedure is covered by the plan. See below:

  1. The Gazette - yygbwccjm

    01

    select options

    Enter the ANS portal to consult the list, through this link. Select the options that are covered by your plan: “Consultation/Exams”, “Hospitalization”, “Delivery” or “Dentistry”, and click “Continue”;

  2. The Gazette - 5bp8bo6y4v

    02

    Indicate the procedure

    Write on the board the name of the procedure you want to check and click “OK”;

  3. The Gazette - gjvurmc

    03

    Choose what you want to consult

    Select, among the results, the option you want to consult and click on “Continue”;

  4. The Gazette - enoc57h6

    04

    Result

    The screen will show whether or not the procedure is mandatory coverage of the informed plan.

This video may interest you


Did you notice any incorrect information in the content of A Gazeta? Help us fix it ASAP! Click on the button to the side and send your message.

Send your suggestion, comment or criticism directly to the editors of A Gazeta.

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Habits to have a healthy old age and increase life expectancy

If you want to have one healthy old age and reach the best age also …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved