How to consult a list of procedures covered by health plans

The decision of the Second Section of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), in June this year, changed the understanding of the list of procedures listed by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS), for the coverage of health plans. As a result, the list became exhaustive, and plan operators are not required to cover procedures that are not on the list. Before the decision, even with denials of the plans, the patient resorted to Justice, which determined the operator’s obligation to cover the procedure.

To understand better: before the decision, the ANS list was considered exemplary, that is, it is the one that establishes only a few items from a list. In this way, the relationship was left open for other cases to be inserted. On the other hand, the exhaustive one establishes that the list is determined, without the obligation of other procedures to be inserted until it is updated by the ANS.

From these changes, court decisions began to follow this understanding and many patients were unable to start or continue treatment with health plan coverage.

For plan users, the ANS list is basic and does not include many treatments, such as recently approved drugs, such as some types of oral chemotherapy and radiotherapy, and surgeries with robotics techniques, for example.

END OF LIMITATION ON CONSULTATIONS AND SESSIONS

The measure applies to health plan users with any disease or health condition listed by the World Health Organization (WHO), such as cerebral palsy, Down Syndrome and schizophrenia.

With many changes, plan users are unaware of which procedures are covered by operators or how to access this list. For this, A Gazeta separated a step by step to research if the desired procedure is covered by the plan. See below:



01 select options Enter the ANS portal to consult the list, through this link. Select the options that are covered by your plan: “Consultation/Exams”, “Hospitalization”, “Delivery” or “Dentistry”, and click “Continue”;

02 Indicate the procedure Write on the board the name of the procedure you want to check and click “OK”;

03 Choose what you want to consult Select, among the results, the option you want to consult and click on “Continue”;

04 Result The screen will show whether or not the procedure is mandatory coverage of the informed plan.

