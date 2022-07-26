How to sleep better: tips for sleep hygiene – Health

RIO – A survey revealed that two thirds of Brazilians have trouble sleeping, a problem that has been compounded by the stress of the Covid-19 pandemic. The study also showed that women are the most affected. To get rid of insomnia, doctors recommend that everyone always have a similar time to go to bed, respect the number of hours of sleep your body needs, sleep in a quiet and dark environment, have a comfortable mattress.

Sleep disorders are basically apnea, restless legs syndrome, narcolepsy and, most common of all, insomnia. Poor sleep, however, can have multiple causes, as experts explain, ranging from depression and anxiety to a noisy environment or a poor-quality mattress.

For those who struggle to fall asleep or spend the entire night with their eyes closed, experts recommend what they call sleep hygiene: a preparation that begins at least two hours before the pillow date.

See some tips:

Do not eat right before bed. It is recommended to have a light meal at least two hours before going to bed.

Turn off your cell phone, computer, tablet and streaming at least two hours before bedtime. They keep the brain in high activity, especially social media, where there are active interactions.

It is not recommended to prepare the next day’s schedule before bed, or to start more serious discussions with your partner. These are also actions that keep the brain in high activity.

Ensure a dark, quiet, comfortable environment with an appropriate temperature.

The ideal is to have different places at home for work, meals and sleeping.

Taking a hot shower and changing into a different outfit can help to “warn” the mind that it’s time to rest.

Have a comfortable mattress.

President of the Associação Brasileira do Sono, Luciano Dager, says that, although many people like to use homemade teas and some herbal medicines, there is no scientific proof that they, in fact, have any positive effect on our rest. The same applies to melatonin supplements, the so-called sleep hormone, whose marketing has just been released in Brazil by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

Women are most affected

According to a study carried out by scientists from USP and Unifesp and published in Sleep Epidemiology, thes women are the most affected by sleep problems: they account for a third of the cases, a recurring finding in other national and international studies. They also suffer a lot social media addictswho can’t put down their smartphones even when going to bed.

The new work showed that the independent factors most often cited as responsible for poor sleep quality are the diagnosis of insomnia, the use of interactive media just before bedtime, and the absence of a partner in the same bed.