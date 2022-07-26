“I had to go to the police station…”; Paulo André exposes attacks by Jade Picon fans and breaks the silence in an interview

success in BBB 22explosion of followers and much more: Paulo Andre has gone through major changes this year. The athlete, who was already famous and well-known, gained even more recognition after joining the ‘Cabins’. With the support of several artists, he reached the final and won 2nd place – behind Arthur Aguiarchampion with 68.96% of votes.

After the program, he did some work as a model and became friends with several idols, such as ret and gabigol. Today, the main goal of Paul It’s getting in shape and getting back to competing professionally. This past Monday (25), the heartthrob was interviewed by ‘PodDelas’ and talked about numerous subjects, including his “dating” with Jade Picon during confinement.

“We had a really cool break, it was very intense, it was cool, but we left, she has her life. It didn’t work out, people had expectations. We managed to maintain a friendship. But it’s sad because they don’t understand it, I don’t know what happened to the fandom. A lot of these guys, they fight a war, there is a conflict between my fans and hers”said.

Paul also made it very clear that he does not tolerate certain types of criticism, especially when the attacks turn racist: “These are heavy attacks, I had to go to the police station to sign a racism deal on the internet. I won’t let it go. Want to call me ugly, beauty, racism is a heavy thing. I’ll be very brief: I’m single by all means”closed.