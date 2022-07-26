“I saw it with my own eyes”

In A Favorita, Gonçalo (Mauro Mendonça) will be one of the first to discover the truth about Flora (Patrícia Pillar). In the next chapters, Zé Bob (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) and Halley (Cauã Reymond) will take the businessman to hear the shrew being blackmailed by a bandit about the kidnapping of Lara (Mariana Ximenes).

At that moment, Gonçalo will realize that Flora is the true villain of everything: “300 sticks in my hand or I’ll tell Gonçalo that it was you who kidnapped his granddaughter, that it was you who had your own daughter kidnapped!”. Dodi (Murilo Benício), who will be with Flora at the moment, will reprimand the bandit: “Fuck? Do you think we are a bank?”will inquire.

“Look, I know a lot about you guys! The guy you erased, the journalist (Maira) who came after Baiano, the kidnapping of your daughter”will continue the bandit. “You’re as screwed up as we are, idiot! You will hang yourself together” Flora will answer. “Yeah, but I have nothing to lose”will speak the man.

In A Favorita, Gonçalo begs Donatela’s forgiveness

Far away, Gonçalo will hear everything in complete shock. He will be contained by Halley and Joe Bob. The two will take the businessman to meet Donatela – who will have escaped from jail by now – and he will ask the dondoca’s forgiveness. “I followed Flora. I saw with my own eyes her negotiating with Lara’s kidnapper. She kidnapped her own daughter. My God, how can I be so blind?” will begin, with tears in his eyes.

Donatela will try to calm Gonçalo. “I will never be able to apologize! I’m not even having the courage to look at you.” he will say, sorry. “Everything is fine. The important thing is that you know the truth now.” Claudia Raia’s character will speak.

“Good God, how could I have been fooled by this woman? (…)”, he will say. “It wasn’t just you who believed. Flora is an expert. Everyone believed that she was not guilty”, says dondoca. “She (Lara) always believed in you”, the rich man will reply.

Gonçalo, with a heavy conscience, will ask for forgiveness: “For God’s sake, my daughter. I need your forgiveness”, he will say. Donatela will throw in Gonçalo’s face: “How did you fall into Flora’s conversation. How did you guys think I was that monster? You lived with me 20 years”will say.

Finally, Gonçalo will ask what he can do to make her forgive him. “Help me do justice! Help me get rid of Flora”, will ask. “Count on me, daughter!”will conclude the husband of Irene (Glória Menezes).