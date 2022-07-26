The actress Vitória Stradachampion of “Dança dos Famosos” this year, participated in the “Dança dos Famosos”Talk to Bial” this Monday (25). In the conversation with the presenter, the artist opened up about her relationship with Marcella Rica and recalled the beginning of the romance between the two.

“We got along well from the start. I think if it wasn’t such a strong feeling, maybe it wouldn’t have happened, because I’ve always been a thoughtful person, who doesn’t date so much, but with Marcella came a feeling so strong, that I had no doubts and I threw myself “she said.

The actress also commented that the question she had was how would she deal with the fact that she was falling in love with a woman for the first time, and one should not move on: “It was a very new thing. The first time I was feeling something totally different for a woman. It’s a moment you can’t judge yourself. This feeling came so strong, that my question was: ‘What do you mean, I’m falling in love with a woman? this is very new‘”.

Then, Vitória pointed out that despite the questioning, she never had doubts about her feelings for Marcella: “Within so many doubts, she was a certainty”, finished. It is worth noting that the two have been together since 2019. In 2021, they got engaged.