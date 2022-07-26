‘I was four months between life and death after a mistake in plastic surgery’ – Marie Claire Magazine

+



Amanda de Sousa Araújo almost died after complications from surgery (Photo: Personal Archive)

“When I turned 27, in 2013, I looked for a plastic surgeon Bolivar Guerreiro to have a breast reduction, for aesthetic reasons. A friend had referred me and he was well known for having operated on a famous funk singer.

Very friendly and helpful, at the first appointment he indicated a thigh lift and a tummy tuck. At the time I was worried, because I was overweight, but he reassured me and said he had done something similar with another famous artist. I felt safe seeing pictures of her.

I had all three surgeries on the same day -February 18, 2013. I was very anxious. I spent 48 hours in the hospital after the procedure, and when I got home, my family members alerted me to a massive purple above the stitches on my belly. I immediately called him, who said they were just bruises, that is, something normal. I was so happy to start achieving the body I wanted, I didn’t even care about anything else. It just focused on my recovery.

A week later, I returned to the office for a review and noticed that the stains had increased. And he went back to saying it was normal. The following week, in another review, in addition to the growing spots, a rotten liquid came out of me. The smell was unbearable. The doctor told me it was a seroma, an accumulation of fluid between two tissues that were detached from each other in a surgical procedure, and he said again that everything was fine.

Days later, he made three holes in my belly, said he had a small point of necrosis. I was rotting from the inside out and he kept insisting that everything was normal.

The stitches in the leg also opened up and he asked for the fourth week revision to be done in the hospital so he could suture my thigh. My daughter, at the time, was four years old and nothing can erase from her little head the way she saw her mother. I was married and separated right after the surgery, I don’t think even my ex-husband could stand to look at the deformation that my body has become. But I don’t blame him.

When I arrived at the Santa Branca hospital on March 19, I was unable to leave. I’ve already been hospitalized. The truth is that I had a very serious anemia, an almost generalized infection and I was in danger of dying. Then they tied me up and started to cut my belly. There I had a nervous breakdown and started screaming, kicking.

During my hospitalization, Dr. Bolivar wanted to do an elastic suture and I asked him what it was. He rudely threw me a printed sheet of Google information. Asked, he confessed that he had never had the procedure done before. I did not accept to serve as a guinea pig. A person from his team took a wound specialist to see my case and she suggested using another ointment, other than the one he used, and the doctor did not accept it. Under the hood, we agreed that I would buy the ointment and we would use it without him knowing. Only then did my wounds begin to heal.

I lived through hell. I remember screaming, crying, punching. I spent a real martyrdom there. I had to undergo a blood transfusion, I had many, many tests, including one to find out what type of bacteria I had and to know if it was a hospital infection. I never had access to anything. He never gave up my chart.

She was doped on pain medication. It was a nightmare. I was hospitalized between life and death for almost four months. Then, in another hospital, I had to undergo hyperbaric oxygenation treatment, which helps with healing. Every day, an ambulance would pick me up to take me.

These days, I know he claims a thousand things, because he loves to blame his patients. The victims who died are no longer here and cannot defend themselves, but I can. She was rotting alive. The pain I felt I don’t wish on anyone.

There is a group on the internet called ‘Bolivetes’ and they defend it and recommend it to other women. They are fanatics, they fight for him. As it is a Russian roulette, some do well, but there is always a mistake. I know a patient who even lost her belly button.

I still have terrible stomach pains to this day. I was left with a giant, horrible scar on my groin as well. There are days when I can’t walk properly because of the pain. I still use painkillers to this day.

Dr. Bolívar left me with serious physical and psychological damage that I don’t even know if they will ever pass. I still need to do an expertise to analyze all the damage caused by it. I’ve been in this for almost a year and I still haven’t been able to do the expertise, because I don’t have the money to pay a private expert anymore. Antidepressants, anxiolytics, therapy, painkillers is what I take constantly. I only sleep on strong medicine.

It took me a while to put it in court, I only did it in 2015, and the process continues. It also took me a while to vent on my social media. I just couldn’t, something was holding me back. Fear wouldn’t let me go on.

He took away my vanity, he took everything from me. And I’m not just talking about the aesthetics. If they ask me to go to the beach, I even go, but with high-waisted shorts that don’t show my scar so much. But it’s impossible not to see her, at least a part of her, since my belly button was out of place, way above normal. It’s hard to talk about it. To report everything is to relive…No doctor, until now, has accepted to correct my surgery because of the high risk.

When I saw on TV that he was arrested for holding a patient for two months in false imprisonment in the hospital, I was happy. Already when I read that he could get out of jail I felt stunned. I decided that I can’t keep silent anymore, there’s no way to accept it. Today I have a purpose: I need to make other women aware and save them from living what I lived.”

understand the case

Doctor Bolívar Guerrero Silva was arrested on July 18 at Santa Branca Hospital, in Duque de Caxias, Rio de Janeiro. According to the police, he kept a woman, Daiana Cavalcanti, in private prison after complications after a tummy tuck surgery.

The doctor’s defense denies it and says that there was no restriction of the patient’s freedom.

According to a report by Fantástico aired on Sunday (24), after the disclosure of Daiana’s case, at least 20 women sought out the Duque de Caxias Women’s Police Station to report the doctor.