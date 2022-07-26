“I was very unfair”; Globo journalist apologizes after ‘attacking’ Abel Ferreira, from Palmeiras

O palm trees entered the field this weekend and emerged victorious against Internacional, by 2 to 1, reaching 39 points and gaining a “fat” in the leadership of the Brazilian Championship at the end of this first round. The team led by Abel Ferreira was not shaken by the goal conceded in the second half and soon scored the 2nd, with Gabriel Menino.

After the game, during the press conference, the Portuguese complained about the use of the tool for subjective bids and demanded that the VAR only interfere when there is a clear and indisputable error. As a result, Carlos Eduardo Mansur made comments that he considered “very unfair”, aimed at the Palmeirense coach.

In this way, the Globo journalist used his social networks to ask the gringo for forgiveness: “I was very unfair with Abel Ferreira here. Reviewing the press conference, he was referring to subjective moves such as the Flamengo game. And not to the impediment of the Palmeiras game. “wrote Mansur on his official profile.

During your speech, the professional had accused the Alviverde coach of “producing disinformation to create a victimization narrative” after the victory in the game against the gauchos, yesterday (24), for the 19th round of the Brasileirão. This situation generated a lot of repercussion and, even after the retraction, many comments were made.