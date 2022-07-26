Ibovespa closes up 1.36% and recovers 100 thousand points; Dollar drops 2.35% and loses level of R$ 5.40

The Ibovespa closed up 1.36% this Monday (25), at 100,269 points, the highest closing level since July 8. Brazil’s main stock market index fared better than its US peers, helped by rising commodities.

The price of a barrel Brent rose 1.88% to $105.09. The ton of iron ore in China rose 3.64% on the spot market, to US$ 104. As a result, Vale’s common shares (VALE3) rose 1.76%. Petrobras’ common and preferred shares (PETR3;PETR4), in turn, increased by 4.26% and 4.5%, respectively.

“Speaking of Brazil, the Ibovespa goes up while the indices abroad have a downward trend, very much in line with the price of commodities”, says Jennie Li, stock strategist at XP Investimentos. “I believe that the rises in non-manufactured products are linked to more positive expectations coming from China, with controlled inflation and with the government having room to stimulate the economy”.

In the morning, it was announced that the Asian giant intends to create a real estate fund of up to US$ 44 billion to alleviate the difficulties of construction companies. Still on this front, the market expects that this week the Communist Party of China will announce how the restructuring of Evergrande’s debts will take place.

“It is difficult to see a short-term bullish catalyst for the Ibovespa beyond China. We will have to wait and see how the government there will act, which will imply changes in commodity prices, which can sustain the level of 100 thousand”, explains Li.

With less fear of recession and the rise in commodities, the commercial dollar closed down by 2.35%, at R$ 5,369 in purchases and R$ 5,370 on sale.

“In the United States, markets started on the positive side but had a greater downward trend. I don’t think there was trigger very specific, but we see a state of caution”, comments the XP expert.

Jennie Li recalls that the week is marked by a series of important indicators – in the United States, there is the decision of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) on Wednesday, gross domestic product (GDP) for the second quarter on Thursday. and June inflation on Friday.

“The Dow Jones outperformed the other indices, given that the treasuries yields ended up opening. Investors are also waiting for the results of technology companies”, explains Rodrigo Crespi, an analyst at Guide Investimentos.

Ten-year US Treasuries rose 3.1 basis points to 2.812%, and two-year bonds rose 3.6 basis points to 3.027%. In addition to waiting for the monetary decision on Wednesday, investors are also reflecting the rise in commodities, which pressures the yield curve, with more impact on growth companies.

The Dow Jones ended up 0.27% at 31,990 points. The S&P 500 rose 0.13% to 3,966 points. Nasdaq, however, fell 0.43% to 11,782 points.

In Brazil, technology companies and retailers were also negative highlights, following what was seen in the US, despite the fact that the Brazilian yield curve closed mostly down.

On the long end, the DIs for 2027 and 2029 had their rates retreating six and four basis points, respectively, to 13.26% and 13.16%. In the middle of the curve, the DI for 2025 had its yield down two points to 13.21%. You yields of DIs for 2023, however, gained one point, going to 13.84%.

The biggest drops on the Ibovespa were for the common shares of Pão de Açúcar (PCAR3), with minus 7.04%, for those of Petz (PETZ3), with minus 5.07% and for those of IRB Brasil (IRBR3), with minus 5.50%.

“In Brazil, in addition to the pressure from outside, the papers linked to the domestic economy had a realization after a sequence of highs. Outside, investors are waiting for the results of technology companies”, concludes Crespi.

