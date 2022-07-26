Ibovespa Futuro operates almost stable between IPCA below forecast and falling market on Wall Street

The Ibovespa futures operates with slight gains in the first trades on Tuesday (26). Featured in this morning’s national news, the Extended National Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15), preview of Brazil’s official inflation index, for July rose 0.13% compared to June, slightly below expectations.

On the corporate front, the balance sheet season gains traction, with the release of results from Carrefour Brasil (CRFB3), Vivo (VIVT3) and Neoenergia (NEOE3) after the market closes.

At 9:16 am, the Ibovespa futures maturing in August was up 0.04%, at 101,140 points.

The commercial dollar was up 0.38%, at R$5.389 in purchases and R$5.390 in sales. The dollar futures for August was up 0.38%, at R$5.385.

Futures interest rates are lower: DIF23 (January to 2023), -0.01 pp, at 13.83%; DIF25, -0.06 pp to 13.13%; DIF27, -0.06 pp, at 13.08%; and DIF29, -0.04pp, at 13.20%.

On Wall Street, stocks tumbled after Walmart cut its earnings forecast, sending retail stocks plummeting in the aftermarket.

In addition, investors await the Fed’s rate decision on Wednesday (27), looking for further clues on the future of its monetary policy, as well as corporate reports from technology companies.

At 9:16 am, Dow Jones futures were down 0.38%, while S&P 500 futures were down 0.37% and Nasdaq futures were down 0.50%.

European bourses, meanwhile, operated without a clear direction on Tuesday, with investors digesting a new round of corporate profits and awaiting the Fed’s policy decision.

Corporate results will be one of the main market drivers this week. UBS, UniCredit, Unilever, EasyJet, LVMH, Dassault Systemes and Randstad are among the companies reporting results on Tuesday.

Most Asian markets closed on the positive side. On the economic radar, South Korea’s GDP beat estimates. South Korea’s economy grew by 0.7% in the second quarter compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 1.67%, with Alibaba jumping 4.82% after the company said in a press release that it will apply for a primary listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, where its shares are already listed.

If completed, the company will become a listed company in two main categories in Hong Kong and New York. This should happen before the end of 2022.

On the commodities side, iron ore prices rise for the third consecutive session, with optimism that a real estate fund to support construction companies in China will help alleviate the crisis in the sector. Crude oil also posted gains, with Brent at around $107 a barrel. The day before, “the good mood with commodities, supported by optimism with China’s real estate sector and expectations of a not-so-aggressive Fed, favored currencies and equity markets in emerging countries. Driven by this sentiment, the Ibovespa found space to regain 100,000 points, with an appreciation of 1.36% at the highest closing level (100,269.85 points) in more than two weeks”, highlights XP. Table of Contents Technical analysis by Pamela Semezatto, investment analyst and day trader specialist at Clear Corretora

Ibovespa

Dollar

Related Technical analysis by Pamela Semezatto, investment analyst and day trader specialist at Clear Corretora Ibovespa “It follows the same behavior of making lower bottoms and retesting the resistance of 101 thousand points. I still consider it a widening, as it has no continuity in the breakouts of the previous bottoms, and if it manages to break through the previous top region (101,000) we can expect a reversal of this downward movement. If it doesn’t break, it continues in this consolidation and we wait for a test at the bottom again”. Dollar “It failed to stay above the resistance of R$5,500 and yesterday it returned to the lateralization region with a very selling day. Still in an uptrend and if the decline continues, I expect a test at the R$5,300 support”.

