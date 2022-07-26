Ifix closes session practically stable; FII VINO11 is a high-profile

The IFIX – an index that brings together the most traded real estate funds on B3 – closed this Monday’s session (25) with a slight drop of 0.01%, at 2,792 points. The Vinci Offices fund (VINO11) topped the list of the biggest highs in the trading session, up 3.0%. Check out the rest of today’s highlights throughout the FIIs Center.

In an extraordinary general meeting (AGE), held last Friday (22), investors from FII FoF Integral Brei approved the sale of the fund’s portfolio and, subsequently, the liquidation of the portfolio.

According to the management team, the proposal to sell the assets and close the fund came from investors with more than 5% of the shares in the FII.

With the decision at the AGE, the fund – which invests in shares of other FIIs – must sell the shares within 15 business days.

Currently, FoF Integral Brei has a net worth of R$ 47 million, 5.3% of which is allocated to cash, as shown in the management report released in June.

The largest holdings in the portfolio currently are Bluecap Renda Logística (BLCP11) and CRI Integral Brei (IBCR11), with 9.6%, and Rio Bravo Renda Corporativa (RCRB11) with 9%. Check out the complete portfolio.

On the 15th, FoF Integral Brei deposited BRL 0.72 per share, equivalent to a monthly dividend return of 0.57%. In 12 months, the percentage is at 7.18%.

Currently, the fund’s shares are traded at 63% of the book value, which represents a discount of 37% from the fair value of the securities.

With a base of 4,265 shareholders, the FoF Integral Brei started on September 11, 2019.

Biggest highs of this Monday (25)

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) VINO11 Vinci Offices Corporate Slabs 3 BCFF11 BTG Pactual Fund of Funds Titles and Val. furniture 1.35 HFOF11 Hedge Top FoF II Titles and Val. furniture 1.1 XPML11 XP Malls malls 0.98 RCRB11 Rio Bravo Corporate Income Corporate Slabs 0.96

Biggest casualties of this Monday (25):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) RBRP11 RBR Properties Others -4.66 XPPR11 XP Properties Others -3.09 PATL11 Homeland Logistics Logistics -1.83 RVBI11 VBI Reits Titles and Val. furniture -1.28 HSLG11 HSI Logistics Logistics -1.11

Source: B3

BCRI11 shareholders give up again the meeting to change management of the FII, RBRS11 starts operation of new property and more news

BCRI11 shareholders give up again the meeting to change management of the FII; fund wants name of the authors of the proposal

Investors holding 6.69% of shares in FII Banestes Recebíveis Imobiliários (BCRI11) once again gave up the call for an extraordinary general meeting (AGE) to exchange the current fund manager for Suno Gestora.

The decision was confirmed in a material fact released by the fund, on Friday night (22). On the same day, Banestes DTVM – current manager – expressed dissatisfaction with the attempted change and announced that it would seek the names of those responsible for the proposal, who initially requested anonymity.

This is the second time the group has asked for the meeting to be convened and, days later, gives up. The last request had been made on July 15, recalls the fund’s statement to the market, which did not provide details on the decision to cancel the request.

Minutes after the disclosure of the material fact, the current management of Banestes Recebíveis Imobiliários indicated that it was surprised with the second request to change the management of the fund.

The position is part of the management report released by the portfolio also on Friday night (22), which highlighted, among other points, the results obtained by the current managers of the FII.

“The fund has a highly diversified portfolio that has delivered excellent and consistent results over its seven years of existence”, the text points out.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the management details, the fund showed a return of 30.5%, with a share appreciation of 3.8%. In the period, the IFIX – B3’s most liquid real estate funds index – accumulated a negative result, the fund calculates.

The management team also noted that there was a 78% growth in the fund’s net worth between November 2020 and May 2022. Banestes Recebíveis Imobiliários was also elected the third best FII by the InfoMoney-Ibmec Ranking 2021, recalls the management team .

Residential Income FII RBRS11 predicts return of up to 10% per year with new apartments

The FII Rio Bravo Renda Residencial (RBRS11) signed, this Friday (22), the term for receiving the keys to the 81 apartments of the Urbic Sabiá development, in the neighborhood of Moema, south zone of São Paulo (SP).

With the delivery, the guaranteed income mechanism of the units ends – a resource that the fund receives from the construction company during the construction period and which, later, is passed on to the shareholders as dividends.

As of August, the generation of real estate revenue referring to the property will come only from the rental of the units.

As the store in the building has not yet been delivered to the fund, the guaranteed income from the space – in the amount of approximately R$ 21 thousand per month – will be maintained until the signing of the term for handing over the keys.

Rio Bravo Renda Residencial has already disbursed R$ 39.6 million for the property, remaining expenses related to the deed of the building and delivery of the Urbic Sabiá store, the second property in the portfolio to have the development completed.

According to a notice to the market, the management of the property will be carried out by Nomah, which specializes in leasing. long and short stay (short and long term) in residential buildings, and by Casai, a hosting startup that arrived in Brazil in 2021.

“The fund’s strategy in working with two operators in the property is to diversify the leasing operation”, highlights a relevant fact disclosed by Rio Bravo Renda Residencial. “The option minimizes the risk of concentration in a single operator and makes it possible to increase the reach in the search for tenants”, completes the text.

Operators estimate revenue between R$4,000 and R$4,500 per apartment, amounts equivalent to one cap rate (annual rate of return) between 9.3% and 10.5%.

CSHG Renda Urbana (HGRU11) completes the sale of another store leased to Casas Pernambucanas

Last Friday (22), the CSHG Renda Urbana fund concluded the sale of another store leased to Arthur Lundgren Tecidos, a group known as Casas Pernambucanas.

According to the managers, the property located in the city of São José dos Campos (SP) was sold for R$ 13 million. The value of the deal is 40% higher than the amount invested and 35% above the market price.

According to the fund’s calculations, the transaction represents a profit equivalent to BRL 0.20 per share. The sale of the space is part of CSHG Renda Urbana’s strategy to improve the quality of the portfolio, as indicated in the management report released in January of this year.

In the last two months, the fund had already sold leased stores to Casas Pernambucanas in Caçador (SC), Lorena (SP), São Sebastião do Paraíso (MG), Francisco Beltrão (PR), Garça (SP) and Videira (SC) .

dividends today

Check out which are the 10 real estate funds that distribute income this Monday (25):

ticker Date Background Performance 07/25/2022 XPML11 XP Malls BRL 0.69 07/25/2022 XPIN11 Industrial XP BRL 0.61 07/25/2022 FCFL11 Faria Lima Campus BRL 0.88 07/25/2022 NCRA11 NCH ​​CRA BRL 2.68 07/25/2022 ERCR11 Residential and Commercial Stock RJ BRL 755.80 07/25/2022 BTLG11 BTG Pactual Logistics BRL 0.82 07/25/2022 ALZR11 Alliance Trust RI BRL 0.78 07/25/2022 SNCI14 Suno CRI BRL 0.80 07/25/2022 SNCI13 Suno CRI BRL 1.30 07/25/2022 SNCI11 Suno CRI BRL 1.30 07/25/2022 SNFF11 Suno FoF BRL 0.65 07/25/2022 BVAR11 Brazil Retail BRL 17.42

Source: InfoMoney. Tickers with an ending other than 11 refer to receipts and subscription rights for funds.

Focused on investing in ventures for logistics and industrial operations, CSHG Logística (HGLG11) will end July as the FII that distributed the most dividends, according to data from Economatica, a financial information platform. Receivables funds dominate the list of the biggest payers of the period, but the possible cooling of inflation turns on the yellow light for investors.

Giro Imobiliário: Aliansce Sonae assumes management of Shopping Eldorado; Inflation expectation continues to fall for 2022 and to rise for 2023

Aliansce Sonae assumes management of Shopping Eldorado.

Aliansce Sonae (ALSO3) entered into an agreement to take over the management of Shopping Eldorado.

Shopping Eldorado was opened in 1981 and currently has more than 75 thousand m² of GLA and 300 stores. The project is located in the West Zone of the city of São Paulo, in a prime region, with high population density and also serving the surrounding corporate public. With the objective of delighting its more than 2 million visitors a month, the mall already has a diverse mix of stores, including relevant services and entertainment operations.

In a statement, the company said that it is not in negotiations for the acquisition of the mall, which is owned by Ancar Ivanhoe, which also manages shopping malls.

“Assuming the management of Eldorado, at this moment, reinforces the company’s strategic thesis about synergies and commercial levers as one of the pillars of the rationale for the merger with brMalls”, he points out.

Inflation expectations continue to fall to 2022 and to rise to 2023

The market continues to revise downward this year’s inflation forecast and at the same time raise it for 2023, show data from the Focus Report, a weekly survey compiled by the Central Bank of more than 100 financial institutions.

The estimate for the 2022 IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index) dropped to 7.30%, down from 7.54% last week and 8.27% a month ago, but for 2023 it rose from 4.91 % 4 weeks ago to 5.20% 7 days ago and to 5.30% today.

The inflation expectation for the two years is outside the BC target, which is 3.5% for 2022 and 3.25% for 2023 (with a tolerance of 1.5 percentage points, that is: the target will be met if the index to be between 2% and 5% this year and between 1.75% and 4.75% the next).

This indicates a loosening of expectations, which may require the monetary authority to continue the cycle of interest rate hikes. The Selic is at 13.25% per year, and next week the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) will define whether to raise interest rates by another 0.25 or 0.5 percentage point.

