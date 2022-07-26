Images show the moment when a car explodes at a gas station in the North Zone of Rio | Rio de Janeiro

The vehicle was filling the tank with CNG at a gas station on Rua Vinte e Quatro de Maio when it exploded hitting the driver, who had just opened the trunk of the car.
Mário Magalhães da Penha, 67, was taken to the Salgado Filho Municipal Hospital, in Méier, and underwent surgery in the late morning. He’s in serious condition.
Car explodes while refueling at a gas station in the North Zone of Rio – Photo: Reproduction
A woman was rescued to the Souza Aguiar Municipal Hospital, in the Center. There is still no information about her health status.
The car was destroyed, as well as the cover over the gas station’s fuel pumps. No attendants were injured. They said the explosion was in the vehicle’s gas cylinder, which was in disrepair, rusted.
Car exploded this Tuesday morning (26) at a gas station in São Francisco Xavier – Photo: Reproduction
One lane of the two lanes of the road was closed for firefighters to work at the scene. But by 11 am, it was already released.
Inspectors from the city hall, from the Naturgy gas company – which turned off the gas supply to the station – and from the State Institute for the Environment (Inea) are on site.
Car explodes at gas station in Rio’s North Zone
Car exploded while refueling at a gas station in the North Zone of Rio — Photo: Luiz Antônio Bizarro / personal archive