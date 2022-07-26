In Brazil, US Defense Minister speaks of ‘devotion to democracy’

Without citing the context of the elections in Brazil, the Secretary of Defense of the United States, Lloyd J. Austin III, affirmed today in Brasília that “democracy is the symbol of the Americas” and that the nations of the continent share common values, such as ” commitment to the democratic rule of law” and “devotion to democracy”.

Democracy is the symbol of the Americas and we believe that the entire Southern Hemisphere can be safe, prosperous and democratic.

Lloyd J. Austin III

Austin spoke during the 15th edition of the CMDA (Conference of Defense Ministers of the Americas), held this morning in the federal capital. The host of the event is the Minister of Defense of the Jair Bolsonaro government (PL), General Paulo Sérgio Nogueira de Oliveira.

In recent months, the official has become a valued ally of Bolsonaro in his personal endeavor to challenge the reliability of the electronic voting machine and the electoral system in the country.

Given the political bias of his positions, Paulo Sérgio was invited to provide clarifications in the Senate, on July 14. At the hearing, he spoke about the recommendations made by the Army to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) — which were rejected by the Court for inadequacy — and stated that, despite the suspicions raised, the military will not be “reviewers” of the elections.

On the other hand, the minister once again demanded that the Electoral Court accept the measures suggested by the Armed Forces and which, according to his understanding, would make the election more transparent and secure. The version, however, is questionable, as electronic voting is already considered.

In the 15th edition of the CMDA, Austin also highlighted the “liberating role of democracy” when “democracies work together”.

Representative of the government of Democrat Joe Biden also praised the content of the Inter-American Democratic Charter. In general terms, the document indicates that democracy must be the form of government throughout the Americas and establishes commitment clauses for the strengthening of democracy in the continent.

Earlier, during the opening of the conference, Paulo Sérgio said that, “on the part of Brazil”, there is “respect for the charter of the organization of American states, OAS and the American Democratic Charter, and their values, principles and mechanisms”.

The Brazilian Defense Minister also made no mention of the electoral context.

Austin highlighted that Brazil, the United States and other countries on the continent are “connected not only by geography, but also by common interests and values.” “As we deepen our democracies, we also deepen our security.”

Without clarifying the reasoning in detail, Austin also said that democratic stability in the region would eventually be threatened by “China’s effort to gain influence”. According to him, “powers are working to destabilize rules” and conventions of “international law”.

According to the organizers of the event, the CMDA was created in 1995 to “promote mutual knowledge, analysis, debate, exchange of ideas and experiences in the area of ​​Defense and Security”. The choice of a host country is made every two years, alternating between the 34 member nations.

With 41 years of military career, Austin is considered in the United States the main assistant to President Joe Biden in matters related to the Department of Defense. He is part of the National Security Council — the highest body where discussions and deliberations on issues relevant to American sovereignty take place.