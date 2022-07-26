In Ludmilla’s show, Maisa Silva abuses the deep cleavage and a fan says: “Who is this big woman?”

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/mKao_1175mQ/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/mKao_1175mQ/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/mKao_1175mQ/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/mKao_1175mQ” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

What woman! That Maisa Silva is growing more and more in her career, this is not news to anyone, but it seems that the muse’s good shape is also becoming a subject on social networks and, on the afternoon of this Monday (25), it was no different. .

“@ludmillanumanice”, he wrote in the caption of the publication. In the click, Maisa Silva appears with her cleavage more open, while showing off her simply stunning make-up. In another photo, the presenter appears alongside Larissa Manoela, currently working as a global actress.

“I love you. I love your company. I love being with you!”, fired in the comments field precisely Larissa Manoela. “Your outfit was an inspiration for mine yesterday,” confessed another. “What a muse,” said a third.

Maisa Silva opens up about a fan’s comment about her height: “I was kind of sorry”

During an interview given to PodPah, Maisa Silva revealed that she was quite upset with a fan comment about her height. The celebrity also recalled the time when she worked at SBT.

“I was kind of hurt. People will say, ‘Wow, that’s bullshit’. But it was the way she spoke. I was having an açaí there in Rio, recording, all that madness, in flip-flops, normal life. Then a girl recognized me. She came to take a picture with me and said: ‘I thought you were taller’. It just wasn’t [com voz de simpática, foi [com voz decepcionada]. It was the way she spoke”, said Maisa Silva.

“People and the media have to understand that I like to have my space preserved. The day I want to have a controversy with something there, that’s fine. But so far I haven’t had that desire. I’m not going to keep changing it because it’s a trend,” she continued.

About her time on SBT, Maisa said: “I’ve hit my head on the camera and left crying. I’ve done a lot! For me too, when I said: ‘Vaca is your mother, Silvio’. Me watching this doesn’t even match who I am. I’m like that off, with my friends. But I’m not a person who curses.”

