In slow motion, Viih Tube parades on the beach in a thong and fans joke: “Caiu ali”

Enjoying the vacation! Viih Tube is making the most of his trip to the Maldives and has made the rounds on Instagram with a super daring video. The influencer, who traveled without Eliezer, impressed with her great shape and left fans in love.

The influencer caused with her sculptural shape while parading in slow motion in her neon orange bikini. Viih Tube took advantage of the paradisiacal setting to make the records and the fans, of course, went crazy. “I went to do a motivational video and now I can only notice the pineapple falling out of the drink in the pool”, she joked.

“Pineapple is just like me for you, little fella”, joked a follower in the comments of the publication. “I only realized that the pineapple fell when I read the caption”, shot another internet user. “This place is a dream”, celebrated another fan of the muse at the time. Watch the muse video:

Ended? Viih Tube reveals if it broke up with Eliezer

The end? Recently, HIV Tube used social networks to answer questions from his fans and revealed the reason for not having taken Eliezer for your trip to the Maldives. It turns out that netizens noticed the ex-brother’s absence and questioned the influencer about the affair.

“It’s a trip that was scheduled for a long time and he also has his things in São Paulo. We were not born together, I go out here and he goes there. Normalize this, for the love of God”, replied the muse through Instagram Stories.

It is worth remembering that recently HIV Tube opened his heart in an interview with Gshow about the relationship, which still doesn’t have labels: “go ask your friend if we’re dating or not, I know you gossip all day about me. I would say I am. There was no official request, but our relationship goes far beyond the word dating. It is a feeling, a construction. We talk a lot, he is very honest with me, we vibrate in the same frequency, in the same vibe and we walk in the same direction”.

