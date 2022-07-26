In the bathroom, Brunna Gonçalves improvises and films herself rolling her butt: “In the movement”

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/mKao_1175mQ/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/mKao_1175mQ/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/mKao_1175mQ/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/mKao_1175mQ” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

Queen of the swing! Brunna Gonçalves, the wife of singer Ludmilla, made the Instagram crowd freak out with one of her best choreography. The influencer took care of the video and left the followers with their mouths open with her bold performance!

+ Brunna Gonçalves shows how her roll is up to date with a tempting video: “They asked for so much”

In the bathroom and with a very basic black look, the ex-participant of “Big Brother Brasil” showed that she still has her waddle up to date during the choreography. Brunna took great care in sensuality with a comfortable production and showed off her very healthy shape.

“It burns, in the movement it keeps…”, fired the ex-BBB in the caption. With more than five million followers on her profile, Brunna was not lacking in praise. “Too angry,” one fan reacted in the comments. “This woman came back with everything”, drooled another follower. “Look at this shape, guys”, fired another internet user. Watch the video:

Brunna Gonçalves recalls controversial elimination of BBB

Plant fame? Recently, Brunna Gonçalves used social networks to make a long outburst about her time at “Big Brother Brasil”. The influencer recalled her elimination and spoke openly about the experience she had during confinement.

“Today is completing 5 MONTHS since I was eliminated from the BBB! 5 months from the day I said goodbye to one of my biggest dreams. 5 months from the day of uncertainties. Only I know what I felt when Tadeu announced that I was eliminated. Did I do something wrong? Am I still married? Do people hate me? There are so many doubts that cross our minds in this moment of elimination”, began the muse on Instagram.

“But I left with the feeling of accomplishment and I was surprised to see that what was waiting for me was LOVE. Love from my family, friends, my fans and THOUSANDS of new people who started following me! Little did I know that I was leaving for something much bigger and that my accomplishments would continue out here. I will be forever grateful to BBB and Boninho for giving me this opportunity! I won the title of the biggest plant in the history of the BBB, but this is giving me great contracts! MISSION ACCOMPLISHED! That’s it, February 22, 2022, the day I was REBORN.”

