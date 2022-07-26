Increase in cases makes Health consider committee

After the declaration of a global health emergency by the WHO (World Health Organization) and with the increase in cases of monkeypox in Brazil, reaching almost 700 cases, the Ministry of Health stated that it is analyzing the possibility of creating a dedicated committee disease and its surveillance. The statements were given by Arnaldo Medeiros, the ministry’s surveillance secretary, to the newspaper O Globo.

“We are analyzing, as the cases increase. Today we have a department that takes care of this surveillance”, declared Medeiros. “We’re looking at the possibility of creating a committee to further continue the sensitivity of surveillance in this regard,” he said.

Until the last 13th, the Ministry of Health maintained a situation room, open to monitor the disease. However, that effort was ended. According to the secretary, the room fulfilled its role, which is to “understand the disease, how it behaves, and build a surveillance flow”.

Regarding vaccines, Medeiros warned that there is no forecast for doses intended for the general population. However, he said that the ministry is planning to purchase vaccines for health workers and people in constant contact with this public. The expected amount is 50,000 initial doses, expected to arrive later this year, according to Medeiros.

Medeiros announced a future awareness campaign

According to the secretary of the Ministry of Health, an awareness campaign should be launched, with information on prevention, control and even care measures.

“Often, the population does not have adequate knowledge of how the disease appears, which forms of transmission. So, in fact, the campaign is aimed at effectively clarifying the population about what the disease is”, said Medeiros.