Inflation of services takes the “shimmer” of the IPCA-15 and may delay the end of the cycle of high interest rates

The preview of the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA-15), referring to July, slowed down to 0.13% and came a little below the market forecast (0.16%). “Since June 2020, we have not seen such a good number of deceleration”, highlighted economist Fabio Louzada, about the result. O headline of the IPCA-15 reflected a deflation of 1.51% in regulated prices, with emphasis on automotive fuels and residential electricity. With ICMS capped at 17% on essential items, the July inflation preview was already expected to show some relief. But looking at the number in depth, other components of the index are cause for concern.

Six of the nine groups surveyed were discharged. Services accelerated by 0.84%, above expectations and across the board. CM Capital notes that services should be more responsive to the Central Bank’s monetary tightening policy, but instead of showing milder inflation, they are still under great pressure. “July brought only the deflationary impacts of the recently approved legislative measures, which should strongly affect the closed IPCA inflation of July and August”, wrote the analysts of the house.

According to Raone Costa, chief economist at Alphatree, although the increase in the price of services is smaller than that of other goods, their inflation is inertial. “It takes time to have upward movements and it takes time to have downward movements. What the latest data has shown, and the IPCA-15 for July is no exception, is that the group is starting its upward movement and this is bad news for the fight against inflation”, says Costa.

For Tatiana Nogueira, economist at XP, the reading of the IPCA-15 went from neutral to hawkish (indicating monetary tightening, with concerns about inflation). “While further electricity deflation may have only been anticipated, the pressure on utility prices could last longer,” he says. Services also left the average core inflation above expectations, at 0.71%. In 12 months, the core indicator rose from 10.4% to 10.5%. The diffusion index, on the other hand, remained practically stable at 0.68%.

Deflation in sight?

Leonardo Costa, economist at ASA Investments, believes that the second half of the year should show lower inflation rates. “The impact of the exemptions will appear even more in the coming months. We will have a big deflation in the IPCA in July and a niece in August”, he says.

The reduction of ICMS still needs to be reflected in deflation for telecommunications. “The operators had already warned that there could be a delay in the transfer due to operational difficulties. We are going to postpone the expected deflation for the group”, observes Tatiana, from XP.

João Savignon, economist at Kínitro Capital, says that, for the full July IPCA, the falls will deepen, leading to a deflation between 0.60% and 0.70%. “However, the underlying measures of inflation continue to show a bad composition of the index, with high services, industrial goods and cores, since the measures were very localized in administered prices”, he emphasizes.

For him, even though the inflation peak has been left behind, the scenario is challenging. In 12 months, the IPCA-15 accumulates an increase of 11.39%, coming from 12.04% in June. “Resistant inflation, added to higher activity growth, keeps the Central Bank’s challenges high in wanting to end the cycle of interest rate hikes at its next meeting in August,” he says.

In a report, Goldman Sachs also says it expects a negative IPCA in July, reflecting the temporary reduction of taxes. “But we remain concerned about intense and highly pervasive underlying pressures on local consumer goods and services against a backdrop of tight labor markets and large additional fiscal stimulus for the second half of 2022,” the bank’s analysis reads.

For Goldman, the challenging inflationary scenario and the hawkish of Central Banks around the world tend to make the Copom raise interest rates by 50 basis points at next week’s meeting – and leave the door open for an additional hike in September.

