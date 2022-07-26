Inflation preview and more: Find out what could affect your investments today – 7/26/2022

Watch today’s market highlights live, with analysis from PagBank’s Research experts, and prepare to invest better.

Catch up on the show daily, Monday through Friday at 9:30am, and stay up-to-date on all the news and changes impacting the markets.

Also take the opportunity to ask your questions about investments.

The program is presented by Marcio Loréga, Research and Economics manager, and Rodrigo Paz, senior graphics analyst, both at PagBank.

Get to know the UOL Investments page, where you can find guidance on how to invest better to achieve a dream and secure your future.

Do you have doubts? Send your question to [email protected]

The highlights of the day are:

-Global stocks operate this Tuesday (26) between highs and lows, with Asian stocks ending the day mostly higher, with the exception of the Japanese stock exchange, while American futures operate in a decline after Walmart cut its profit forecast, causing retail companies to plummet into the after-market.

– In addition to the corporate results that are expected today, markets are waiting for the Fed’s interest rate decision, which will meet tomorrow. The announcement of the decision comes out on Thursday. Investors are waiting for further clues about the future of their monetary policy.

– Here, investors will reflect on the release of the IPCA-15 in July, an index known as the inflation preview, in addition to the results of companies that are starting to gain traction, with the release of results from Carrefour Brasil (CRFB3), Vivo ( VIVT3) and Neoenergia (NEOE3) after market close.