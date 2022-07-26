Inflation preview and more: Find out what could affect your investments today – 7/26/2022

-Global stocks operate this Tuesday (26) between highs and lows, with Asian stocks ending the day mostly higher, with the exception of the Japanese stock exchange, while American futures operate in a decline after Walmart cut its profit forecast, causing retail companies to plummet into the after-market.

– In addition to the corporate results that are expected today, markets are waiting for the Fed’s interest rate decision, which will meet tomorrow. The announcement of the decision comes out on Thursday. Investors are waiting for further clues about the future of their monetary policy.

– Here, investors will reflect on the release of the IPCA-15 in July, an index known as the inflation preview, in addition to the results of companies that are starting to gain traction, with the release of results from Carrefour Brasil (CRFB3), Vivo ( VIVT3) and Neoenergia (NEOE3) after market close.

