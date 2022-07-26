Influencer Gustavo Tubaro has Bell’s Palsy – Culture

Minas Gerais influencer Gustavo Tubaro used social media this Sunday (7/24) to announce that he has Bell’s Palsy, caused by a virus that affects the muscles of half the face.

Tubaro said that he had gone to lunch on Saturday (23/7), when he felt something abnormal in his mouth and, when he looked in the mirror, he saw the right side of his face paralyzed. According to the influencer, they were terrifying moments.

“I started to have a terrible anxiety attack, I had a panic attack because I thought I was having a stroke, a stroke. I called my father, I was desperate,” she said.

He also reported the fear of interfering with his sister’s wedding, held on Saturday. But a medical cousin made a diagnosis and reassured him. “I am fine. The only pain I am feeling is behind my right ear,” he said. According to the Ministry of Health’s MSD Manual, it is a common symptom of the disease.

Good mood

Influencer revealed he had a panic attack when he realized that the right side of his face was paralyzed (photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM / Reproduction/instagram)

With good humor, the influencer informed that Bell’s Palsy can have a number of causes, including herpes and stress. “And our mother is always saying: ‘when you take a hot bath, don’t go out in the cold, otherwise you’ll turn your face’. Then . Turn it around, folks,” he joked.

He also took the opportunity to make fun comparisons of his paralysis with the Atlantic mascot, the Crazy Rooster, with a camel and even with the character Rocky.

Gustavo Tubaro ended the video saying that within six months he will be well again.

Paralysis also hit Justin Bieber

On June 7, singer Justin Bieber used social media to announce a postponement of the shows, due to his state of health. In the images, he shows half of his face paralyzed.

In the case of the Canadian artist, the diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome is rarer than Bell’s Palsy. According to the medical literature, the condition manifests with external ear eruptions and peripheral facial paralysis, due to reactivation of the varicella-zoster virus.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is also more dangerous than the paralysis that affects the Brazilian Gustavo Tubaro: only 10% of patients with total facial paralysis recover full facial nerve function. In cases of partial paralysis, the rate is 65%.