Influencer had infection after squeezing pimple; because it is dangerous? – 07/25/2022

Influencer and law graduate Nathalia Gibson shared a video on social media in which she says she was hospitalized after squeezing a pimple on her face.

Gibson reports that she was diagnosed with bacterial cellulitis and had to be hospitalized, undergoing tests and taking three types of medication. “I went to the hospital just to take some medicine, but then they said they would have to admit me, because I had bacterial cellulitis”, she says. “In addition to being uncomfortable, there was medicine that hurt. I don’t wish this on anyone. So, here’s the tip: don’t squeeze a pimple, because it can turn into something much worse.”

Squeezing the pimple without proper hygiene care can favor the penetration of bacteria, leading to deep infection in the skin tissue. This causes bacterial cellulitis (also called infectious cellulitis), which, unlike cosmetic cellulitis, is considered serious, life-threatening.

In addition to the skin tissues, this type of cellulite can reach lymph nodes, the bloodstream and then advance through the body.

The condition can occur anywhere on the body, being more common on the legs and face. It usually affects people with compromised immune systems.

However, even those who don’t have immunity problems can suffer from cellulitis if they don’t take good care of bruises and wounds. Other factors can also favor the disease, such as nail fungus, finger injuries and poor skin circulation, for example.

What are the symptoms of infectious cellulitis?

First, the wound starts to swell and the person has pain in the area. Then the wound turns red and the skin becomes hot. There is a kind of “battle” between antibodies and bacteria.

When microorganisms multiply, they release toxins. Then, fever and malaise appear, signs that they are winning the fight against antibodies.

Among the complications, bacteria can invade the eyeball and cause blindness. If the nerves in the face are damaged, the person may have paralysis in the region. If they reach the brain, it is possible to trigger neurological damage and encephalitis (inflammation of the brain). If the infection is not contained, it can spread throughout the body and lead to death from sepsis.

How is the treatment?

The most indicated therapy is treatment with antibiotics. The patient needs to stay in the hospital for at least two days to receive the medication directly into the vein. After that, it is recommended to continue treating at home for up to 10 days.

care

The bacteria that cause cellulitis are streptococci, staphylococci, and hemophils. Quite common, they are present on our skin and in materials for personal and daily use, such as combs, nail pliers and shower bushes.

Therefore, to avoid the problem, it is important to take good care of personal hygiene and not share objects for individual use and utensils used for scratching and sanding the skin. It is also essential to always wash wounds and wounds well to avoid contagion.

