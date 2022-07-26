Instabilities worsen, and all Santander platforms go offline; bank will compensate losses

The instabilities registered against the application, on the morning of this Monday (25), gained strength and reached all channels of Banco Santander, which are offline. An automatic message on the bank’s website and app only says: “we will be back soon”.

Reports from clients (individuals and companies) also realize that the face-to-face services, which are offered at the bank’s branches, went through instabilities and were inoperative for most of the day.

On Twitter, the social network that concentrates the complaints of account holders, the biggest concern is in relation to the payment of bills due this July 25th.

“I lost my card, I can’t get in touch on the phones and I can’t get service either at the branch, or online or at the ATMs! What to do?”, said one user.

“Santander out in the air all day!!! Change the advertising! What can we do for you today? The basics (because you don’t). App, website, agency all down?!! I need to pay my bills!!!”, wrote another user.

What happened?

The problem that crashes Santander’s systems has not yet been officially revealed. In response to customer complaints, the bank said that there was “intermittence in the channels”.

“We apologize for what happened. We identified an intermittence in our channels and we are already working to regularize it. Please try again later,” the bank says in response to a customer on Twitter.

To InfoMoney, the bank said in a note that systems will be gradually restored. “Santander informs that the services affected by the systemic instability that occurred this Monday, 25th, are being gradually restored. The bank deeply regrets the inconvenience to customers, who will be compensated for any charges caused by unavailability.”

Account holders affected with interest, due to delays in paying bills due this July 25, will be able to activate the bank’s official channels and request compensation for the damage caused.

Hacker attack?

Customers, irritated by the failures, also began to wonder if the bank was the target of a hacker attack – a fact not confirmed by the institution.

Another hypothesis that began to circulate in the sector is that the mainframe of current accounts may have been affected, which led to the systemic fall of the bank’s platforms. O mainframe it is a kind of network of “supercomputers”, which are capable of supporting thousands of applications and devices.

The equipment integrates the entire operation by maintaining the operation of systems with customer service simultaneously. If the failure occurred in the mainframethe expected reaction is the one being seen this Monday, with all systems inoperative.

O InfoMoney awaits a statement from Santander on what caused the systems to fail.

Those who accessed the bank’s platforms, around 6 pm this Monday, found the following message reproduced below:

In the app, an error message also appears for both individuals and legal entities. Look:

