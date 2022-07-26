Installment of BRL 1,212 is RELEASED? Check if you will receive PIS 2022 and see Calendar

For those who haven’t done the PIS withdrawalthe installment is still released in this month of July.

The beneficiary who wishes to receive the amount must apply to the Ministry of Labor. See in this article all the details of the Query PIS 2022 and see the calendar.

PIS; PIS 2022; PIS/PASEP 2022

.

Since March 31 of this year, PIS 2022 is being paid to beneficiaries. However, unlike other labor allowances, the PIS/PASEP 2022 must be requested by the taxpayer.

It is important to point out that the PIS 2022 takes into account the base year 2020.

Therefore, those who worked the twelve months of the year will receive the maximum installment. Being reduced proportionally to the number of months worked.

WHO IS RIGHT TO THE PIS; WHO IS ENTITLED TO PIS 2022

Who is entitled to PIS 2022 workers who:

They received up to two minimum wages in 2020;

Performed any paid activity for at least 30 days in 2020;

Have updated data in the registry;

They have been registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years.

PIS PAYMENT; HOW TO RECEIVE THE PIS?; PIS WITHDRAWAL

As is known, the PIS it is paid to workers of private companies and can be withdrawn through Caixa Econômica Federal.

O PIS 2022 was automatically deposited into a digital social savings account automatically opened by CAIXA. The consultation can be made through the Caixa TEM app.

The worker can perform PIS withdrawal:

at ATMs;

in the Lottery Houses and in the CAIXA Aqui Correspondents – using the Social Card and password;

at a CAIXA branch, presenting the PIS number and an official identification document.

TABLE PIS; TABLE OF PIS 2022; 2022 PIS TABLE

THE PIS table defines the PIS value 2022 according to the months worked.

1 month worked – R$ 101;

2 months worked – R$ 202;

3 months worked – R$ 303;

4 months worked – R$ 404;

5 months worked – R$ 505;

6 months worked – R$ 606;

7 months worked – R$ 707;

8 months worked – R$ 808;

9 months worked – R$ 909;

10 months worked – R$ 1,010;

11 months worked – R$ 1,111;

12 months worked – BRL 1,212.

In general, the maximum share of BRL 1,212 will only be released for those who worked during the 12 months of 2020.

PIS CALENDAR; PIS 2022 CALENDAR; 2022 PIS CALENDAR

O PIS calendar allows the withdrawal of resources from the PIS 2022 It’s from Pasep 2022 until the 29th of December.