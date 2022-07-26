Investing to Have Monthly Income of a Minimum Wage

How much money do you need to have invested to earn a monthly income of one minimum wage? Where to invest for it? No Chat with Specialist, live program from UOLthe financial planner Vivian Rodrigues tells what it is necessary to analyze in an application to have this performance.

Watch a snippet of the program below. Chat with Specialist is a question-answer about investments exclusively for subscribers and is broadcast weekly, on Thursdays, from 4 pm to 5 pm.

The expert says that, before withdrawing money from an application, it is necessary to analyze two contexts: how long this withdrawal will be made and whether you will use passive income or your invested capital, which will progressively reduce the your heritage.

If you just want to withdraw this passive income, of R$ 1,212, the minimum wage, there is an approximate content that helps you know the amount you need to have invested, she declares.

The account is like this: just multiply the amount you want to receive from passive income by 300. This is the value of a real return, above inflation. Considering inflation is essential to not see your purchasing power decrease.

