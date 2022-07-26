IPCA-15: preview of inflation slows down and stands at 0.13% in July | Economy

The National Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15) – considered the preview of the country’s official inflation – stood at 0.13% in July, below the rate of 0.69% recorded in June, as announced this Tuesday (26) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

This is the smallest change in the indicator since June 2020, when it stood at 0.02%. In July last year, the rate had been 0.72%.

July Inflation Preview: Gasoline Drops 5%; see biggest highs and lows in the month

In the year, the IPCA-15 accumulates a high of 5.79%, the third highest rate for a month of July since 2000.

The indicator accumulated in 12 months was 11.39%, below the 12.04% registered in June, the highest rate for a month of July since 2003, when it was 16.01%. Since September, annual inflation in the country has been in double digits, well above the ceiling set by the government for this year.

Among the nine groups of products and services surveyed by the IBGE for the calculation of the inflation preview, six had a positive variation, and in four of them the indicator decelerated from June to July.

See the July inflation preview for each of the surveyed groups

Communication: -0.05%

Housing: -0.78%

Transport: -1.08%

Education: 0.07%

Household items: 0.39%

Health and personal care: 0.71%

Personal expenses: 0.79%

Clothing: 1.39%

Food and drinks: 1.16%

ICMS reduction slows down inflation

The IBGE highlighted that the greatest contribution to the deceleration of the IPCA-15 in July, in comparison with June, came from the deflation of the Transport and Housing groups, which varied, respectively -1.08% and -0.78%.

The negative variations of these two groups reflect the reduction of ICMS (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services) rates on fuel, electricity and communications applied as of Complementary Law 194/22, sanctioned at the end of June by the federal government.

“The federal law was later incorporated into the scope of state legislation, contributing to the decline in prices observed in these groups”, pointed out the IBGE.

The biggest impact of the tax reduction occurred on gasoline, the item with the greatest individual weight on the IPCA-15, whose average price dropped 5.01%, followed by ethanol, with a decrease of 8.16%. Diesel oil, on the other hand, had the opposite movement and registered a high of 7.32% in the month.

In electricity, there was a drop of 4.61%, directly impacting housing deflation. There was a reduction in ICMS in several regions, the most expressive being in Goiânia, where the tax fell from 29% to 17%, reducing the tariff by 12.02%. In Curitiba, in Paraná, and Porto Alegre, in Rio Grande do Sul, there were also declines above 12%.

Among the six groups surveyed that had a positive change in July, only two accelerated in comparison with June, being the most intense registered in Food and Beverages – it went from 0.25% to 1.16%. The Personal Expenses group accelerated from 0.54% to 0.79%

What most contributed to the acceleration of Food and Beverages was the 22.27% increase in the average price of long-life milk, a product that has already accumulated a high of 57.42% in the year. As a result, dairy products also increased, such as curd (4.74%), butter (4.25%) and cheese (3.22%).

Also noteworthy in the month was the increase of 4.03% over the average price of fruit, which, in June, had registered a deflation of 2.61%. Other foods with a significant increase in July were carioca beans and French bread, whose variations were, respectively, 4.25% and 1.47%.

In view of this, food at home increased by 1.12%, while food away from home increased by 1.27%, above the 0.74% recorded in June – both snacks (2.18%) and meal (0.92%) had changes higher than those of the previous month (1.10% and 0.70%, respectively).

The biggest change from June to July was registered in the Clothing group, driven, above all, by the high of 1.97% on the average price of men’s clothes – women’s clothes rose 1.32% in the month. There was also an increase of more than 1% in the prices of women’s shoes and accessories.

Four capitals with deflation

Of the 11 metropolitan regions surveyed by the IBGE to calculate the IPCA-15, four had deflation in July, the most expressive being in Goiânia due to the impact of the 11.91% decline in gasoline and 12.02% in electricity.

The highest inflation was registered in Recife, where the indicator accelerated from 0.84% ​​in June to 0.87% in July. In the other six regions that had positive variation, the index decelerated in comparison with the previous month.

The IPCA-15 differs from the IPCA, the country’s official inflation, only in the collection period and geographic scope. For the calculation of the July index, prices were collected from June 14 to July 13, 2022 and compared with those in force from May 14 to June 13, 2022.

The IPCA-15 refers to families with incomes from 1 to 40 minimum wages, whatever the source, residing in the metropolitan regions of Belém, Fortaleza, Recife, Salvador, Belo Horizonte, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Curitiba, Porto Alegre, in addition to the Federal District and the municipality of Goiânia.

Inflation above target for the 2nd year in a row

In 2021, inflation closed the year at 10.06%, well above the target ceiling (5.25%), representing the biggest increase since 2015.

Defined by the National Monetary Council (CMN), the inflation target for 2022 is 3.5% and will be considered formally fulfilled if it fluctuates between 2% and 5%. At the end of June, the BC officially admitted that the target must be missed again this year.

The Central Bank’s projection is that the IPCA will remain at 8.8% this year. For next year, the inflation target was set at 3.25%, and it will be considered formally met if it fluctuates between 1.75% and 4.75%.