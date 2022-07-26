Is intelligence genetic? how to become smarter

What determines intelligence of a person? Several studies suggest that our IQ is mainly due to our genetic constitution.

However, the issue of intelligence cannot always be defined directly and unequivocal.

It is not just genetically determined, many other factors also play a role.

What determines a person’s intelligence? Genetics, environment or both? Discover the answers in this article, with Dr. Intelligent:

Child prodigies: genetically inherited from smart parents?

Intelligence, like all factors of human behavior, is a complex trait.

However, it is not difficult to define, as it is a combination of various experiences and cognitive abilities.

For example, learning, thinking, planning, problem solving, abstraction, understanding complicated ideas and creative answers to questions.

Yet no one knows exactly how individual differences in each person’s intelligence arise. Learn how mind hacks work.

Several studies point to genetic factors.

In fact, a 2016 study by a foreign university showed that we inherit most of the genes associated with our mother’s cognitive function.

So the X chromosome determines much of our intellectual potential.

However, this finding should be treated with caution, as not everything is as clear as it seems.

In a recent study published by the journal Genetics Home Reference, we can read what experts have suspected for nearly a century: Our social environment also shapes usincluding the question of intelligence.

Give us the conditions to explore our full cognitive potential. Our genetics are responsible for only 40% of what is achieved.

Intelligence (and especially a very high IQ) is influenced by the environment.

Factors such as education, schooling and nutrition enable the development of educational potential.

Genetic and environmental intelligence

See William James Sidis, for example. This young American was very intelligent and many around him expected him to do great things.

He died in the United States in the mid-1940s. Many experts still consider him one of the smartest men in the worldwith an estimated IQ of over 250.

Sidis’ story is so interesting because he attended Harvard University at age 9which was not just genetic.

His mother, Sara, was a doctor, and his father, Boris, was a psychiatrist and specialist in developmental psychology.

These two Ukrainian scientists knew that developing a high IQ wasn’t just a matter of their 23 pairs of chromosomes.

THE high intelligence also depends on an enabling environment. However, the brain must be receptive to really develop an above-average IQ.

Sidis parents focused on one goal: best promote your children’s cognitive abilities.

The results exceeded all expectations. Still, this young man was not just a child prodigy. He was also a person who was clearly dissatisfied with his life.

Neurologists often point out that we overestimate the importance of a high IQ. There is no specific brain area responsible for intelligence.

Also, there is no specific structure that makes us smarter than others.

Intelligence is the result of endless processes that run smoothly.

It is a complete synaptic system that turns an average brain into an above average, accurate, sensible and efficient tool.

While it is true that genes are important for high intelligence, other factors are also critical:

A stable bond with the parents, characterized by a constant affective exchange;

A positive education;

Adequate education;

A supportive and stimulating social environment made up of a good family, well-educated teachers and an adequate and safe community.

Is intelligence genetic? Discover how to become smarter



Intelligence is not just in genetics

Now, of course, the following questions arise:

“What if I have the genes for high intelligence, but I had a bad upbringing?”

“Is that why I’m going to do poorly in college?”

“Does this mean I will never improve my IQ?”

Take Kurt Lewin, for example. He is the father of modern social psychology and laid the groundwork for many theories and future studies. Intelligence drug how it works.

Lewin showed us that people are products of their interactions and experiences. We are shaped by our attitude and how we deal with what we experience.

Twin studies and genetic intelligence

Experts have been able to investigate many things through so-called twin studies.

For this, twins were observed who were separated at birth and raised in different environments.

Through these studies, experts have found that harsh environments with limited economic resources significantly affect the development of intelligence.

Even so, bad conditions cannot completely “turn off” our potential.

If at some point we have the opportunity to leave our old environment and dive into a better one, we can “make up for lost time”.

Lewin found that when the twins grew up in an unfavorable environment, they distanced themselves from their adoptive parents’ ideas.

However, they were still able to explore your genetic predisposition.

The twin’s cognitive performance improved when they found a source of motivation or a goal that matched their interests and an environment that facilitated achieving those goals.

How else can I increase my intelligence?

With nootropics. Natural nootropics and smart drugs can address factors related to both crystallized and fluid intelligence, but in different ways.

These supplements can facilitate better long-term memory storage in the same way that protein supplementation can boost muscle growth.

Simply adding a tablespoon of protein powder to your morning glass of milk, for example, is not enough to result in bigger arm muscles.

so that your muscle tissue actually increases in strength and sizeyou need to exercise.

But Protein Powder Makes It Easier For You build bigger musclesmust participate in an effective training plan.

Likewise, stimulant nootropics, facilitate the development of an intelligence crystallized greater if you engage your mind by reading new things or experiencing new experiences.

they do it atincreasing your memory capacity and encouraging new connections to form in your brain.

This has profound implications for what we normally think of as “being smart”.

After all, the brain is not a stable and unchanging entity. Curiosity and willpower can work wonders.

“What we know is a drop, what we don’t know is an ocean.”

Isaac Newton