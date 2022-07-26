Is it over? Viih Tube appears without Eliezer on the trip and responds to controversies on the web

Internet users really notice everything! After enjoying a trip to the Maldives with the company of her family, Viih Tube opened her question and answer box on Instagram Stories and was soon asked about the absence of Eliezer on the tour.

“It’s a trip that was scheduled for a long time and he also has his things in São Paulo. We were not born together, I go out here and he goes there. Normalize this, for the love of God”, said Viih Tube, stating that several followers sent the same message.

Love is in the air! The digital influencer and entrepreneur, HIV Tube, surprised his followers by revealing a surprise in Maldives. The ex-bbb shared her mother’s reaction, Viviane Tubeon seeing the wedding feast which she had organized for the ceremony between her mother and her fiancé, Erinco Degan.

Viviane was wearing a white dress because she thought she was going to a photo shoot of her engagement, it is worth mentioning that Enrico asked Viih Tube’s mother to marry him on that trip.

In the images, the businesswoman shared the moment of happiness between the couple. The surprise included a ceremony on the beach, with cake and champagne to celebrate. Who took the bouquet? Check the moment:

