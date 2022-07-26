Is it really beneficial to wash your nose with saline every day? How to make? – 07/26/2022

Yes, it is recommended to wash your nose with serum once or twice a day. Nasal washing with saline solution will prevent colds, flu, sinusitis and control rhinitis attacks. It mechanically removes the secretions that are in the nose and, with that, it removes agents that provoke infections and inflammations such as viruses, bacteria and fungi, which we frequently inhale on a daily basis.

In addition, the procedure reduces the concentration of mites and hair that, in a microscopic way, are in the nostril, and can also remove irritating agents, such as smoke, kerosene, fuel and cigarette particles. And all these elements can cause different infections and inflammations in the nose.

Of course, winter is the most likely time to do the nasal wash. After all, it is during this period that the cases of viruses and allergic conditions increase, due to the low humidity of the air and also because we are in greater contact with people, in closed environments.

The cold also reduces some defense mechanisms of the nose and the immune system, which favors infections. At this time, coats and wool blankets are also more commonly used, causing mites and fungi to appear, which cause these infectious conditions. In addition, pets can spend more time without bathing, shedding fur and favoring seizures. That is why it is important to increase the frequency of the procedure at this station.

How to perform a nasal wash?

The first step is to wash your hands and blow your nose. After that, with the help of a syringe, aspirate the serum — at room temperature — and remove the needle, if you used it to draw the liquid. Then open your mouth, tilt your head to the opposite side of the nostril that is being flushed and stop breathing for a moment (this tip avoids the drowning sensation that the serum can cause in the nose).

Once this is done, place the syringe in the nose towards the back of the neck, without touching the nasal septum, which is the cartilage that separates the nose on two sides. Start introducing the serum, which will come out through the other nostril.

If the liquid doesn’t come out the opposite side of the nose where you applied the serum, that’s okay. This can happen and must be related to some factors, such as how you are doing the washing; it may be that you are not using the proper amount of saline solution; due to the position of the syringe or head; due to something blocking this passage, such as a deviated nasal septum, adenoid, or inflammation. In these cases, you can blow your nose to get the serum out.

Finally, do not use water to wash the area, even the potable one. This type of liquid does not have the correct pH for the nose, in addition to containing impurities and minerals that can do the opposite work, that is, harm the nostrils and your breathing. Therefore, always use saline solution.

Sources: Mariana Pereira Roquean otorhinolaryngologist and professor at the Unipê Medical School (Centro Universitário de João Pessoa); José Nettoan otorhinolaryngologist at the clinic in Serra Talhada, Pernambuco, and a specialist in sleep medicine.

