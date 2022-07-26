It will be easier to pay the electricity bill IN THESE two companies

As of August, Light and Enel will change their energy bills. Check out what the change will be and what will change for customers

From August, the Light and Enel will change your energy bills. In both companies, the change will be the inclusion of the QR Code, which will provide tax information, which will be rigorously forwarded from the database of the state government of Rio.

According to Light, this measure intends to comply with the legal determination of Sefaz (State Department of Finance), so that the electric energy bill is issued as an auxiliary certificate of electronic invoice.

The new invoice has a different design and the QR Code will be available at the top of the ticket, after the customer’s data. The new model will further strengthen security when issuing the document and making the payment. On the Sefaz website, it will be possible to follow the issuance of the note in all details.

What does Enel say?

Enel Distribuição Rio reported that because of the QR Code on the account, the customer will have more transparency. Because of it, the customer will have all the data of his invoice at hand, directly from the Electronic Tax Documents Portal, in an agile and practical way. The new model is already gradually being made available on energy bills throughout Brazil.

Now, according to the distributor, this inclusion of data will not change the form of delivery of the account. All information that was offered to customers and payment channels will be the same. What’s more, all invoices continue to be in boleto, issued in the name of Enel or Banco do Brasil.

What does Light say?

Light says that the customer will receive his energy bill with certain changes in his appearance. The most important change is the Electronic Invoice QR Code, at the top of the invoice.

Because of this change, the energy bill will become a document with tax validity assured by the company’s digital signature. In view of this, taxpayers’ obligations will be simplified. Allowing the customer to monitor the issuance by the tax authorities and consumer, to ensure more security in tax aspects.

