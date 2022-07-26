“It’s as if men are not afraid”, Fátima Bernardes comments on violence against women

O Live Wheel this Monday (25) receives the journalist and presenter Fátima Bernardes. For 14 years, the reporter was on the bench at the National Journal and acted in the coverage of the biggest international events. The biggest turning point in his career occurred with the debut of “Meeting with Fátima Bernardes”in June 2012.

the reporter Luanda Vieira recalls recent situations violence against women, referring to the case of the anesthesiologist filmed while abusing a pregnant woman during childbirth. With three children, two women, Fátima comment how you educated them and the insecurities she feels as a mother.

“We always talked about it and, mainly, we talked about the absurdity of this type of behavior. don’t speak ill of other girls at home, for example. It helps in a way to be more supportive, but it was a concern,” says Fátima about machismo and violence against women.

The journalist adds to her speech saying that she is more afraid when her daughters are away from home in Brazil than when they are traveling, “it’s sad to say that”.

When asked about having taught the three of them the same, she states that she believed so, “but it turns out not, because I never told Vinicius [seu filho]not to come back from the party alone in the Uber, for example. I never told them, ‘don’t wear these clothes’, but I had these concerns”, says Fátima.

Participate in the panel of interviewers, Daniel Bergamascoeditorial director of GQ Brazilthe journalist Luanda Vieira, Roberta Maltaeditor-in-chief of the magazine Marie Claire, Silvia Ruizjournalist, influencer and platform maid at Ageless, and Tony Goescolumnist for Folha de S. Paulo.

Roda Viva airs every Monday at 10 pm on TV Culturaon the broadcaster’s website, on the YouTube channel, on Dailymotion, on social networks twitter and Facebook.

