Jade Picon enjoys a sunny day at the beach in Rio de Janeiro

In a white bikini, former BBB Jade Picon was spotted while renewing her tan in Barra da Tijuca

Jade Picon (20) enjoyed the sunny day of this Monday, 25, to renew her tan on the beach. Living in Rio de Janeiro for the recordings of the soap opera Crossingthe former BBB decided to take advantage of the heat in Barra da Tijuca.

The influencer was photographed on the sand in the company of a friend and took the opportunity to do a photo shoot to share on social networks later.

Without going into the icy sea, she bet on a white bikini, sunglasses, loose hair and accessories.

Showing off her body, Jade posed for the photos that her friend did with a white shirt to complete the look.

JADE PICON TAKES A TOUR OF HIS MANSION IN RIO DE JANEIRO

Former BBB and digital influencer Jade Picon has a new home! She moved to a mansion in Rio de Janeiro because of the recordings of the new Globo 9 soap opera, Travessia, in which she is in the cast. The star left the capital of São Paulo and is enjoying her time in Rio. This Thursday, the 14th, she posed holding the key to the mansion in a new video on social media.

