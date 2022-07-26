Jão reveals that he was chased on a highway in the interior of SP







“I don’t know who was there, what was the intention of whoever was there”, confesses the singer. Photo: Instagram/jao/Estadão

Visibly shaken, the singer john told, last Sunday, 24, through Instagram stories, that the car in which he was with his team was chased on the highway after a show at the Festa Julina de Jundiaí, in São Paulo, a few hours before.

“I left the stage straight from the car and came to São Paulo. Halfway through, arriving at the marginal, more or less, my driver, my friends, my team… a long time, following us”, reported the artist.

Initially, they didn’t think it was something serious, according to Jão, so they accelerated the car. However, the vehicle also accelerated behind, a situation that continued for a long time until the moment when they decided to deviate from the route to remove the doubt if it was a coincidence or impression, but the vehicle continued close behind.

“We didn’t know, I don’t know who was there, what was the intention of whoever was there. From time to time, we saw cell phone flash coming from the car window, but we couldn’t distinguish very well who it was, what was,” continued the singer.

“What I was most afraid of was that we were going to have an accident, because I always thought we were going to roll over or that they were going to hit us, that we were going to meet. After 30 minutes, we were able to divert, evade and then we arrived safely here at home”, he said.





Through Instagram stories, Jão reports the tense moment he spent with his team. Photo: Instagram/@jao/Estadão

Then Jão spoke about the risks of the situation: “I shouldn’t even be asking this, because it’s an obvious thing, but please don’t do it. It was dangerous for me, for my team, for my friends who were there. , it was dangerous for you who were in the other car. Apart from that we arrived much later than we should have arrived home, after a whole Sunday of work, a whole week of work”.

To G1, the singer’s press office informed, on Monday afternoon, 25, that he and the team members are fine, and that they do not know the car that chased them or the people inside it.