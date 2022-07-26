Japan executes man who stabbed seven people in 2008







Tomohiro Kato looks down as he leaves the Manseibashi Police Station in Tokyo on June 10, 2008 photo: Reuters

O Japan performed Tomohiro Kato this Tuesday, 25, convicted of stabbing seven people to death in 2008 in the district of akihabarain Tokyoinformed the Ministry of Justice.

According to the Minister of Justice, Yoshihisa Furukawathe man convicted of the crime, made “meticulous preparation” for the attack and showed a “strong intent to kill”.

“The death sentence in this case was reached through sufficient deliberation by the court,” the minister told reporters.

“Based on that fact, I approved the execution after extremely rigorous scrutiny,” he added. Kato carried out the murder on June 8, 2008, telling the police, “I came to Akihabara to kill people, no matter who I killed.”

He was arrested at the scene shortly after the attacks, in which he threw a rental truck into a crowd, before getting out of the vehicle and stabbing random people.

Convict profile

The son of a banker, Kato grew up in the prefecture of Aomori, to the north, where he graduated from a top-notch college. He failed the university entrance exams and later studied auto mechanics.

His anger toward the general public grew when his comments on a public Internet bulletin board, including his plans to carry out the massacre, drew no reaction, prosecutors in the case said.

This is the first use of death penalty in Japan since last December, when three people convicted of murder were executed by hanging on the same day.

Japan and the United States they are among the last industrialized and democratic countries that continue to apply the death penalty, a punishment widely supported by Japanese public opinion.

*With information from AFP