Journalist says he is surprised by Cano and Flu’s phase: “Candidate for the Brazilian title”

Nothing like one day after another. In last Monday’s edition (25) of the Redação SporTV program, presenter André Rizek admitted that he did not expect that striker Germán Cano could make such a resounding success with the Fluminense shirt.

During the program, the journalist also revealed his surprise with the good campaign of Tricolor das Laranjeiras in the Brazilian Championship.

– I confess, if you asked me back there: “Is Germán Cano going to be all this success in Fluminense?”. I would say never. He will be useful, he will help. Now to become the protagonist, the top scorer of the Brazilian, the top scorer of the Copa do Brasil, the top scorer of the season, I never imagined that. In fact, I did not imagine that Fluminense would have the performance it has this year, the technical protagonist of our football. Playing, even without a budget, football at the same level or better than the economic powers that we have in our football. Which leads Fluminense to be a clear candidate for the Brazilian title. It’s surprising to me. And, in the midst of this surprise, a striker like Cano scoring so many goals. A great surprise even – said André Rizek.