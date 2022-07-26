Juliano Cazarré reports prejudice for being Catholic in the artistic world

Guest of breakfast with Ana Maria Braga from today’s “Mais Você” (TV Globo), Juliano Cazarré reported prejudice for being Catholic in the artistic environment.

“It’s not an easy walk to be a Catholic in the artistic world, people find it very strange. I get beaten up every now and then,” said the actor.

“It’s funny that when I went back to church, several years ago, I said ‘that’s cool, I’m going back to the church in Brazil, it’s going to be very good, I’m going to receive a lot of affection. lamented.

Asked by the presenter, he said that people criticize the Catholic Church, but the criticism is about ideals “from outside the church”.

The artist received two gifts from Ana Maria Braga: a medal of Nossa Senhora Aparecida for her daughter Maria Guilhermina and a statue of Saint Joseph embracing Jesus.

Cazarré was moved by the gifts and commented on the health status of the baby who was born with Ebstein’s Anomaly, a rare heart disease. After more than three weeks in the ICU, Maria Guilhermina is already in her room.

The actor said that his life and marriage with Letícia Cazarré improved a lot after converting to Catholicism.

“Including that of us opening up to more children. We had two and one day Letícia said ‘would you like to have another child?’ I said: ‘Thank God you said that, because I wasn’t going to ask. Nowadays we hear so many people saying that motherhood gets in the way of a career and it’s difficult,’ she declared.

“We had Gaspar, he was converted, and he thought: ‘yeah, let’s have the children that God sends.’

He and his wife are the parents of Vicente, Inácio, Gaspar, Maria Madalena and Maria Guilhermina.