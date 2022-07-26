Juliano Cazarré talks about castration in “Pantanal”

Juliano Cazarré talks about “Pantanal” (Reproduction Globo)

The author Bruno Luperi is doing very little in the original script of “Pantanal”. The appearance of Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado) during the wedding of Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) and Juma (Alanis Guillen) is a good example, as the moment was reproduced scene by scene identically to the 1990 soap opera.

The future of Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) and Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira), however, will not be followed to the letter. In the original version of Manchete, Tenório castrated the employee to get revenge for his wife’s affair with the pawn. According to Juliano Cazarré, Alcides will be punished, but not in the violent way that shocked the soap opera audience in the 90s.

“There will be some modifications from the original. It will keep the weight, it will be devastated, but it will be less blood than the other one. I can’t say much about it”, he explained. In the original scene, Tenório ties Maria Bruaca so that she can watch her lover’s castration. In anger, the farmer heats a knife on the fire and directs it to the farmer’s genitals, causing him to pass out in pain. At the end of the novel, however, Alcides told Maria Bruaca that Tenório had missed the target and he was not castrated. According to Ângelo Antônio, the turnaround would have been the result of public commotion.

The repercussion of the scene was so great that Antônio Petrin suffered a lot to bring the villain Tenório to life. At the time, he had his house in Santo André, São Paulo, stoned by the public. On another occasion, two ladies attacked him, slapping him, in a store in Campo Grande, Mato Grosso do Sul. For a long time, Luperi made suspense about the adaptation of the sequence in the new version of “Pantanal”: “Nobody will see the soap opera if I answer everything (laughs). But some events have to happen, maybe not in the way they were conceived,” he said.