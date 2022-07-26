July IPCA-15 rises 0.13% compared to June, slightly below expectations

The National Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15), preview of Brazil’s official inflation index, rose 0.13% in July compared to June, but slowed to 11.39% in the annual comparison, with July 2021.

It is the lowest monthly variation of the IPCA-15 since June 2020, during the first wave of the pandemic (when it stood at 0.02%). In July last year, the rate was 0.72%, which made the 12-month increase slow from 12.04% in June to 11.39% in July.

The data released this Tuesday (26) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) were slightly below market expectations, which were up 0.17% on a monthly basis and 11.41% on an annual basis, according to the Refinitiv consensus.

Inflation slowed down, driven by transport (-1.08%) and housing (-0.78%), which, according to the IBGE, contributed together with a reduction of 0.36 percentage points in the IPCA-15 of June (see more below). But 6 of the 9 groups surveyed had a rise in prices in the month, and in the year the indicator has already accumulated a high of 5.79% (above the Central Bank’s target for full-year inflation).

government measures

The deceleration of inflation occurs in the midst of several measures adopted by the federal government and approved by the National Congress to try to stop the rise in prices, especially for fuel and electricity.

Itaú, which projected a monthly increase of 0.19% and an annual increase of 11.46%, estimated that the IPCA-15 for the month would already show “some effect of tax reductions on fuel, telecommunications and electricity, with a deflationary impact for consumers, although not entirely”.

This is because the IPCA-15 “collection window” started in mid-June, therefore, before the implementation of these measures. “The ‘full’ IPCA for July, incorporating most of the effect, should register deflation of 0.67%”, estimates the bank.

Main contributions

Despite the result below market expectations, there were positive variations in 6 of the 9 groups of products and services surveyed by the IBGE. The biggest impact (0.25 pp) came from food and drinks (+1.16%), which accelerated in relation to June (+0.25%), and the biggest change came from clothing (+1.39%), which has already accumulated an increase of 11.01% in the year.

On the side of the falls, the groups transport (-1.08%) and housing (-0.78%), which together contributed to reduce the IPCA-15 by 0.36 pp in the month. The other groups were between -0.05% of Communication and +0.79% of personal expenses.

(This report is being updated)

