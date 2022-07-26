Juma will become a jaguar after being betrayed by Jove in ‘Pantanal’

In “Pantanal” (TV Globo), Juma, played by actress Alanis Guillen, will become a jaguar after feeling betrayed by Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) for defending the Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado). The scenes will be shown from tomorrow on the 21 pm soap opera.

The youngest son of Zé Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) will be informed that the frame with the photo he took of the Old Man is ready. At first, Juma will not understand, but when she realizes what her husband has done, she will feel betrayed, as will the Old Man.

Thus, Maria Marruá’s daughter (Juliana Paes) will say that she will leave the farm and return to her tapera, but now never to return. However, impatient with this idea of ​​the young woman not living with them, Zé Leôncio will lock her in her room until she calms down.

Downstairs, the farmer, Filó (Dira Paes) and Mariana (Selma Egrei) will hear loud noises of objects being broken and, suddenly, a jaguar’s noise coming from inside the mansion.

Frightened, Zé Leôncio will go up to his son’s room and, when he opens the door, he will no longer find his daughter-in-law. Upon noticing the room, he will see that the window is open and a jaguar will appear far from the house.

Then he will warn the two who were on the first floor of the residence, but not believing that Juma could be the jaguar and also not knowing where she ended up.