Just today! Livelo offers up to 15 points per real spent at Natura

THE livelo is offering up 15 points per dollar spent at nature. The offer – valid only today (25th) – is exclusive to products sold and delivered by the retailer, by filling in the coupon “LIVELO” before completing the order.

15 points per real spent: exclusive for the first purchase on the Natura website;

5 points per dollar spent: other purchases.

Conditions

Eligible Offer Products: Site Items sold and delivered by Nature.

Payment method: bank transfer or credit card.

How to participate

Access Natura through the Livelo website; Click on “Go to Natura”; Choose one of the eligible products and proceed with the purchase. add the coupon “LIVELO” before filling in the delivery information; Ready! Points will be credited within 30 (thirty) business days after payment confirmation and will be valid for 24 months.

purchase example

For your purchase to generate points on Livelo, you need to add the coupon “LIVELO” in the product bag on the website. See below:

We advise you to take pictures or record your computer screen during the purchase process. That way, if a problem occurs, you can appeal and guarantee the correct credit of your points. We have a complete tutorial teaching you how to do this.

Comment

The promotion is excellent for those who are going to make their first purchase on the Natura website, as it is possible to accumulate 15 points per real. For other customers, the offer is not that advantageous, as we have already published more aggressive offers, such as the 8 points per real spent in December.

Remember, however, that only products sold and delivered by Natura participate in the promotion and that the campaign is valid only today (25th).

Thinking of taking advantage? Access Natura through the Livelo website.