Klabin: growing dividends and the Figueira project

Last week, Klabin (photo) announced a new project to expand a corrugated paper plant in the state of São Paulo, with an investment of R$ 1.6 billion. However, the project was contested by independent directors; shares fell 8% on Thursday (21), but have already recovered. In the midst of all this, is it a good time to invest in Klabin?

Klabin is a company focused on the production of paper and cellulose derivatives, its main objective being to industrialize and sell items such as corrugated paper on the domestic market. In this segment alone, the company already produces 970 thousand tons per year. With the new Figueira project, in Piracicaba (SP), which is to be delivered in 2024, this capacity should be increased by another 100 thousand tons.

The project is small when compared to the size of the company, which has an invested capital of R$ 40 billion. However, the Figueira project ended up becoming a relevant issue between the 21st and 22nd of this month, because of the contrary vote (disclosed in a company’s minutes) in which two directors comment that it may have negative profitability. This scared investors at first, causing the shares to drop 8% at the market opening last Thursday (21).

At Inv, we contacted Klabin’s Investor Relations Department to understand a little more about the project and, as well as the market (after the initial drop, the shares have already recovered and are trading at a higher level than before the announcement ), we had a positive perception of the proposal.

Let’s see: Klabin aims to expand corrugated cardboard production due to the growing consumption of the product, which may force the company to put in a third production shift, generating high costs. The solution found was to expand the segment through a new plant in the state of São Paulo, a place with strong demand.

The company informed that it expects good profitability in Figueira, which, in fact, has a lower margin than other company projects (such as Puma II). On the other hand, corrugated cardboard has a more stable revenue and a more predictable demand, since 64% of this demand is linked to food products. Klabin’s profitability remains at a high level and with a return of 20% per year on the capital employed.

Another highlight is the attractive dividend policy. Currently, the company distributes 20% of operating cash generation (Ebitda) to shareholders. Thus, in our analysis, it should remunerate shareholders, as early as 2022, with BRL 1.5 billion in earnings — an income comparable to the current screen price of 7% in the year. Bearing in mind that this remuneration should increase as Klabin manages to reduce its indebtedness. For this reason, we expect this remuneration to be R$4 billion, which could increase dividend income to 19% in 2024.

Thus, we observe the events of the last week as noise and remain confident with the thesis of investments in Klabin.

João AbdouniCNPI analyst at Inv Publications.

