Knights of the Zodiac wins behind the scenes video of the film; watch

After a weekend full of news at the San Diego Comic-Con, The Knights of the Zodiac won a behind-the-scenes video on Monday (25), showing all the details of the live-action film’s production. released by Sonythe film is slated for a 2023 release in theaters only.

Entitled Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya, the film will feature a lot of fight and action scenes, as advanced by the video. The cast has JJ Jr. Mackenyu (Ring of Fire: The Uprising), Madison Iseman (I Know What You Did Last Summer), Sean Bean (game of Thrones), Nick Stahl (Fear The Walking Dead), Diego Tinoco (On My Block) and Mark Dacascos (John Wick 3: Parabellum).

The film, which will be directed by Tomasz Baginskiwill have their fights choreographed by Andy Chengwho worked in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Josh Campbell and Matt Stuecken sign the most recent version of the script.

During the movie panel at SDCCCheng revealed that the production is trying to stay as faithful to the source material as possible, but that some things had to be updated for the adaptation (via NerdSite).

